Twins leave too many runners on base, fall to Orioles

Miley overcame his recent issues -- mainly control of his pitches -- to provide a boost for Baltimore on Saturday.

Jonathan Schoop hit a towering two-run homer, Manny Machado reached base three times and Miley bounced back with a strong effort on the mound in the Orioles' 5-1 win against the Minnesota Twins.

"It's a good way to end it," Showalter said of Miley. "That's why these guys are what they are, they don't run away from their struggles. They want to get back and make the contributions that they're asked to make. That's very typical of Wade."

Mark Trumbo added a solo homer for Baltimore. Machado had two hits, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI a day after his four-hit, two-homer performance on Friday as the Orioles snapped a five-game losing streak and beat Minnesota for the first time in six games this season.

Miley (4-7) earned his first win in four starts, giving up eight hits and three walks. The only blemish on his line came from a solo homer by All-Star slugger Miguel Sano.

Miley had allowed 29 earned runs and passed out 16 walks in 22 1/3 innings in his previous six starts after starting the season with a 2.82 ERA after 11 starts.

"Definitely a lot better, something to build on," Miley said. "Felt like I was in a way better place out there mechanically. Staying back over the rubber longer and it allowed me to do more out front. Definitely, it's something positive."

Adalberto Mejia (4-4) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings for the Twins. He struck out six batters.

"Mejia had a good day," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "He hung the changeup to Schoop there, but other than that I thought he pitched fairly well. He got us deep into the game. We couldn't solve their pitching enough to get enough runs to get back into the game."

Miley wasn't particularly sharp but managed his way out of big innings. Minnesota left 10 runners on base through the first six innings and was 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

The Twins had at least two runners on base in four of Miley's innings.

Sano's homer with two outs in the third opened the scoring and Robbie Grossman and Kennys Vargas followed with singles, but Miley got Eddie Rosario to ground out to end the threat. Vargas grounded out in the fifth after Miley walked Sano and Grossman.

On the other side, Mejia might have deserved a better fate. He retired nine batters in a row before Machado singled in the fourth. Schoop, named an All-Star for the first time this week, followed with his 18th homer to the third deck in left field, an estimated 455 feet.

"Everything worked today," Schoop said. "We're looking for it to work tomorrow. Win tomorrow and then get a little bit of a break, and come into the second half stronger. Better than the first half so we got to push for the playoffs."

Joey Rickard and Machado hit back-to-back doubles to open the sixth against Mejia. Machado plated Rickard and came around to score when Trumbo's ground ball went off third baseman Eduardo Escobar's glove.

"He says he feels a lot better," Mejia said through an interpreter. "That's what his work is for. He's listening to coaches. He prepared himself really good. That's why he's getting stronger every day, and everything's coming together."

NOTES: Miguel Sano's 21 homers are the most by a Twins player before the All-Star break since Justin Morneau also hit 21 in 2009. ... Baltimore reinstated RHP Chris Tillman from the paternity leave list and designated SS Paul Janish for assignment. Tillman was available out of the bullpen. ... Jonathan Schoop started his first major league game at shortstop. The Orioles are trying to fill shortstop with J.J. Hardy on the disabled list with a right wrist fracture and Baltimore started Johnny Giavotella in Schoop's normal second base spot. ... Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said theTwins will go with RHPs Jose Berrios, Ervin Santana, Kyle Gibson and LHP Adalberto Mejia in order through the rotation after the All-Star break. ... Molitor said he's still hopeful 1B Joe Mauer (left side low back/lumbar strain) will be ready for the second game out of the break when he's first eligible to come off the disabled list.