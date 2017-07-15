Astros pound out 10-5 win over Twins

McCann capped an eight-run second inning and Gonzalez drove his 17th homer to straightaway center field as the Astros (61-29) added two runs in the third to extend to a nine-run lead.

The Twins (45-44) pushed back against Astros right-hander Charlie Morton (7-3) but got no closer than having the tying run on deck with two outs in the sixth inning.

Gonzalez finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jose Altuve and Carlos Beltran both were 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored for Houston, which has won nine of 12 games.

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier produced his 21st career leadoff home run, a club record, and finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs. He added a two-out, bases-clearing double in the fourth.

Right-hander Jose Berrios (8-3) suffered the loss for Minnesota.

Undeterred by the four-day break for the All-Star Game, the Astros pounded Berrios into submission in the second inning, with six consecutive batters reaching base to erase a 1-0 deficit.

Gonzalez, Alex Bregman and George Springer had run-scoring hits in succession for a 3-1 lead. Altuve walked and Josh Reddick added a sacrifice fly before Carlos Correa delivered an RBI single to center that chased Berrios and pushed the Houston advantage to 5-1 with two outs.

After McCann greeted Twins reliever Phil Hughes with a three-run homer, his 11th home run of the season, to right field on an 0-2 count, the Astros led 8-1.

Berrios was charged with only two earned runs after a fielding error by Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco helped fuel the Astros' outburst.

Berrios issued three walks and allowed four hits while getting only five outs before he departed.

NOTES: Twins 1B Joe Mauer took batting practice and is poised to be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list in time to start the middle game of the series on Saturday night. Mauer landed on the DL on July 7 (retroactive to July 5) with a lower back lumbar strain. ... Astros RHP Collin McHugh will make a fourth rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday and could rejoin the rotation on the next road trip in Baltimore or Philadelphia. McHugh (right elbow impingement) has yet to pitch for Houston this season. ... Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel (neck discomfort) completed a bullpen session on Thursday during a team workout and will continue to advance with his throwing program. A decision on when Keuchel might be ready for a rehab start should come this weekend, but a specific date and number of starts has yet to be determined. Keuchel has been on the disabled list since June 5.