Injury interrupts Buxton's rhythm

Buxton, who said he suffered the injury scoring from first on Brian Dozier's bases-clearing double in Friday's third inning, stayed in the game until after legging out a sixth-inning double. This is the second career trip to the DL for Buxton, who also missed more than five weeks as a rookie in 2015 with a sprained left thumb.

"The timing is right," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "His legs are such a huge part of his game. You don't want him to be battling that at less than 100 percent going into the last few months of the season, so we're going to take the 10 days and try to get it right."

Rookie Zack Granite took Buxton's place in center field Saturday, and Joe Mauer, activated off the DL after a 10-day stay with back spasms, started at first base and batted third.

Buxton also appeared to land awkwardly as he made a leaping attempt at the wall in the third inning on Marwin Gonzalez's home run to center.

Since adopting a no-stride approach at the plate last month, Buxton was hitting .387 with a .457 on-base percentage and .516 slugging mark in 10 July games. His six-game hitting streak was one shy of his career best from last season, but that stretched across three different months after an April 24 demotion to Triple-A Rochester and a May 31 recall.

"He was trying to find a way to prove he'd be ready here in three, four, five days," Molitor said. "I think there's just too much of a risk, knowing Buck, that he would try to push it. If he got out there, he wouldn't ease up to try to make a play. He's still learning how to protect himself if his body's not quite right."

Colon on the way

Ageless right-hander Bartolo Colon never touched 90 mph on Thursday in his Twins organization debut for Triple-A Rochester, but he still showed enough to earn a return ticket to the majors.

Colon, baseball's oldest active player at 44, will start July 18 at home against the New York Yankees, one of his nine former clubs. Colon threw 76 pitches in 3 2/3 innings against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, giving up four earned runs on two walks and four hits, including a solo homer by shortstop prospect J.P. Crawford.

Colon, released by the Atlanta Braves after his earned-run average reached 8.14 on June 28, should have 90-plus pitches at his disposal should he recapture his missing groove. He worked mostly at 88 mph on Thursday, using his breaking ball and changeup as well.

"I'm not worried about (total) pitches," Molitor said. "One of the things he's always been is durable."

Colon, set to fly to the Twin Cities on Sunday, would become the 11th different starter used by the Twins this year and their 28th pitcher overall, one shy of the team record set last year en route to 103 losses.

Just three teams had used more than 11 starters through Friday. The Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds led with 13 starters each, while the Oakland A's had used 12.

The New York Mets, Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins had used 11 starters each.

Briefly

First baseman Kennys Vargas (bruised left foot) was able to stay off the DL for now after passing a pregame test on the field, where he ran and showed he was able to handle baseball activities. "I can play with pain," Vargas said after exiting Friday's loss as a precaution. "It's not a big deal." He has been taping up his foot since fouling a ball of it two weeks ago at Rochester.

Triple-A righty Dillon Gee was slated to start Saturday after working eight scoreless innings total in his first two outings. Armed with a July 15 opt-out clause, Gee could force the Twins to release him or add him to the 25-man roster within 72 hours.

Lefty Craig Breslow (ribs) was scheduled to make a third rehab appearance on Sunday for the Red Wings. He threw a scoreless inning on Friday and won't need to work back-to-back games, Molitor said, before returning.

Rule 5 pick Justin Haley worked five scoreless innings for Rochester on Friday. His 30-day rehab assignment expires July 25.

Lefty Hector Santiago, on the DL since July 5 with upper thoracic back pain and discomfort, will ramp up his throwing program once the Twins return home Monday. Molitor suggested a minor league rehab assignment would be required. "I think we've got a little ways to go there," he said.