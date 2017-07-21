VanMil steals SportMod win at Red River Valley Speedway

As a result, double features for the stock cars and IMCA modifieds will highlight a big night of racing next Friday, July 28th.

The three divisions that were able to complete their features, displayed compelling racing around the smooth, dry-slick track surface.

It looked as though Luke Johnson had his seventh overall win of the season in hand in the closing laps of the IMCA sportmod feature. Johnson took the lead from veteran driver Scott Jacobson with eight laps to go before pulling out to a seven car length advantage over the field.

Barnesville's Chris VanMil found in his groove in the late going, however, and used the middle groove on the three-eighths mile dirt oval to erase Johnson's lead. With four circuits remaining, VanMil ducked to the inside of Johnson in turn one to grab the top spot.

"A couple laps before the last caution I figured out that I could run through the middle and I knew Luke (Johnson) would stay up on the top," said VanMil after the race. "I just had to be patient. I could dive into turn three really hard and make up a lot of ground. I just kept doing that and finally reeled him in."

VanMil then drove away from Johnson to claim his second win at RRVS and fourth overall.

"I feels really good to get a win tonight," VanMil continued. "I went to Brainerd (North Central Speedway) and tried some different things with the set up. I hit on something there and tried it out here tonight and it worked great."

Jeff Hooker of Minot put on an impressive drive from 12th to finish in the runner-up spot.

Barnesville driver Josh Julsrud picked up the INEX legend feature win. Julsrud methodically drove through the pack from his 11th starting position.

The IMCA hobby stock feature went to Tim Shiek of Fargo. With three laps to go, Shiek, Brandon Schmidt and Tim Church went three wide for the lead exiting turn four. The trio made contact, which resulted in Shiek spinning in turn one.

Schmidt was charged for the caution, but rallied back to finish fourth. Shiek then held off Church in the final laps to collect his third win of the season.

When racing continues next Friday night, 41-year racing veteran and fan favorite John Corell of Jamestown will lead the field of IMCA modifieds to the green flag with Fargo's Billy Vogel to his outside on the front row.

Rick Schulz's self-built engine and Tim Compson's Mopar will make up the front row for the stock car's make-up feature.

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1. Tim Shiek, Fargo. 2. Tim Church, Dilworth. 3. Nick Nelson, Georgetown, Minn. 4. Brandon Schmidt, Hillsboro, N.D. 5. Alyssa White, West Fargo.

IMCA SportMods

Feature: 1. Chris VanMil, Barnesville, Minn. 2. Jeff Hooker, Minot, N.D. 3. Luke Johnson, Moorhead. 4. Scott Jacobson, Fargo. 5. Matt Talley, Sabin, Minn.

INEX Legends

Feature: 1. Josh Julsrud, Barnesville, Minn. 2. Steven Kuntz, Bismarck. 3. Alex Braseth, Ulen, Minn. 4. Tim Estenson, Fargo. 5. Sean Johnson, Kindred, N.D.

IMCA Stock Cars

Feature: Rescheduled for July 28

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: Rescheduled for July 28