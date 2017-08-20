Miguel Sano, the Twins' third baseman who leads the team with 28 home runs, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to a, "stress reaction" in his left shin that caused him to leave Saturday's game early.

The Twins now will try to keep their playoff push going with Sano missing at least 10 games.

"It's hard," Sano said through a translator. "This team is in the wild card contention. I want to be in the lineup every day to help this team win. ... But right now it's a matter of getting better to help the team later on."

A person with direct knowledge said the Twins will likely call up Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester to take Sano's roster spot.

Sano said he suffered the injury when he fouled a ball off his shin in Friday's game.

He underwent magnetic resonance imaging on his shin Sunday morning.

"They're concerned enough that they feel like they need to get him off his feet for a little bit," manager Paul Molitor said of the doctors. "... It's causing him some pain and discomfort so to try to play through it, I think the risk goes up exponentially every day he's out there. I don't think there's any guarantees."

Buxton's streak

While Byron Buxton has surged in August, recording a .328 batting average with three home runs this month, Twins manager Paul Molitor said Buxton's spot batting third in the team's lineup Sunday wasn't a congratulatory message to the centerfielder.

Against a left-handed starting pitcher and with Joe Mauer and Miguel Sano on the bench, Molitor slid righty Buxton up the lineup in hopes of finding better matchups.

"I tried to give (the lineup) some balance in terms of lefties and righties," Molitor said.

Sunday was the fifth time this season Buxton hit third and only the 10th time he hit before seventh in the order.

Still, the increased responsibility coincided with improved play at the plate.

Buxton delivered with a first inning hit that extended his hitting streak to 10 games, a career best.

Closer by committee

Molitor said he's comfortable continuing to use a closer by committee as the Twins' playoff race marches on even after trading Brandon Kintzler.

Since Kintzler was traded to the Washington Nationals at the end of July, Matt Belisle has recorded three saves, while Dillon Gee and Trevor Hildenberger each have one.

"I can't really say I can look at my bullpen and say that I believe one guy should be the guy everyday when we have a chance to win for a number of reasons," Molitor said. "Those are the circumstances we're dealing with."