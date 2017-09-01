Vikings new receiver Floyd begins 4-game suspension

The wide receiver will miss the first four games of the regular season because of an NFL suspension following his guilty plea in February to extreme DUI. He will be allowed to attend meetings and use the weight room at Winter Park but can't have any workouts with Minnesota players.

"I'm sure I can call up somebody (to throw him the ball),'' said Floyd, a St. Paul native and former star at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.

Floyd played in all four Minnesota preseason games, catching five passes for 46 yards. He has been prepared for a while to miss the start of the regular season and doesn't believe it will affect his game.

"I don't think I have to hit pause on it,'' Floyd said. "I think it's just that I obviously can't be out there. But I'm still going to be staying in the playbook and the game plan for each and every week. That's how I'm going to stay focused and keep my mind on football.''

Earlier this decade, suspended players couldn't do anything at the team facility. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is glad that has changed.

"That's really important that not only for him and making sure he's staying on the right path, but being able to come in and stay related to the football part,'' Zimmer said. "He can still get into the weight room and do those things and be able to go out on his own and (run) routes. I think all that stuff is much, much better than having a guy go away from the facility for a number of weeks.''

Floyd played sparingly in Thursday's 30-9 loss to Miami in the preseason finale at U.S. Bank Stadium, being targeted twice without a reception. Zimmer said he's seen enough of Floyd to get a feel what he can bring to the Vikings when he returns.

"He does a lot of really good things that do not show up on the stat lines,'' Zimmer said. "He's an excellent blocker, he's physical, he makes contested catches. ... I think Sam (Bradford, the starting quarterback) has a good flow with him.''

Floyd will be eligible to return Oct. 9 at Chicago. He is in line to make his regular-season home debut Oct. 15 against Green Bay.

Floyd played in U.S. Bank Stadium last November for Arizona. He got a taste of it with the home team twice in the preseason.

"It was good,'' Floyd said. "You always know this place is going to be crowded and loud.''

Floyd signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Vikings in May. He won't count against the 53-man roster when it is set Saturday.

Floyd played with the Cardinals from 2012 until he was released last December following his DUI arrest. He finished the season with Super Bowl champion New England, although he was inactive for the Patriots' dramatic overtime win last February over Atlanta.

Floyd spent 24 days in jail this year and had a three-month home confinement. He served one additional day in jail in June when he had tested positive for alcohol, which he was not allowed consume. He said the positive test came from drinking kombucha tea, and the Vikings stood behind him.

While in Minnesota, Floyd has lived at the home of Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, his former teammate at Notre Dame.

"He's been a great supporter and this whole organization has, too,'' Floyd said. "It's nothing but the best with these guys and I'm going to help out whenever I can.'''

During the four weeks he is out, Floyd said the Vikings will have a training program set up for him. He has no doubt he will return to the field in good physical shape.

"There's really no stopping the working out,'' he said. "I kind of have to put in a little more extra work to make sure that when I do get out there, it's a great transition.''