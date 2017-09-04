Devers, who made a splash with a pair of strip sacks in last year's opener, did not suit up to play versus the Bulls but, was on the sideline.

"I just held him out," Fleck said Monday. "He's not ready yet. He's got some things that I feel like — we are going to wait another week and bring him back after that."

Fleck said the decision "possibly" carries forward to Saturday night's game at Oregon State. "Just depends how the week goes," he said. "But I could see that being one more week."

Fleck did not clarify if the impetus for his decision was tied to on- or off-the-field reasons.

As a freshman last year, Devers had two sacks and two forced fumbles in the 30-23 win over Oregon State. He later had a sack and forced fumble in a 31-24 victory over Colorado State, a play that created a buzz because the force knocked the helmet off of Rams quarterback Collin Hill.

Devers, who had a nagging ankle injury last season, finished with five tackles and those three strip-sacks across 11 games.