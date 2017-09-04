Wild's downtown practice facility set for December opening

After officially leasing out the space atop the former Macy's building last December, the Wild are now only a couple of months away from moving in.

"We are looking at a December timeframe at this point," said Jamie Spencer, executive vice president of business development for the Wild. "We aren't far off."

Initially, the Wild were expected to make the move sometime in November, though Spencer confirmed the project is about a month or so behind schedule because of unforeseen delays with construction.

Nonetheless, when the Tria Rink finally opens on the roof of the six-story Treasure Island Center, the Wild will finally have a permanent practice rink, no longer forced to find alternatives when there is a conflict at Xcel Energy Center.

"We believe that having a permanent facility in a place, and having the players and coaches have the best amenities — and having it within four blocks of the Xcel Energy Center — makes us an even better team," Spencer said. "We believe this makes us a true contender from a Stanley Cup."

"Nearly every team in the league" has a designated practice facility, Spencer noted. He said the Wild toured various facilities across the league over the past few years to get ideas for their space.

Aside from the rink on the roof, the Wild will also occupy the entire basement level of the structure. That space, which is about 50,000 square feet, will feature a private parking lot, offices for head coach Bruce Boudreau and his staff, a new locker room, a players lounge, state-of-the-art weight room and a handful of other amenities, including a high-speed freight elevator that will take players from the basement to the roof.

Spencer said whenever the Wild aren't practicing, the Tria Rink will be available for community use. Hamline University will use the space for home games for its men's and women's hockey teams.

The rest of the block-long Treasure Island Center will house the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, a Walgreens that plans to open next month, Tria Orthopedic Group, Stacked Deck Brewery, the St. Paul Police Department and a Tim Horton's.

"We are more than a practice rink," Spencer said. "We are a community asset."

Spencer said it was important to the franchise that the practice facility be in St. Paul.

"We couldn't be happier that it's in St. Paul, the city that welcomed us 20 years ago when we were awarded a franchise," Spencer said. "We are kind of coming full circle."

"We truly believe this will take us to the next level as a franchise," he added. "It really sets the stage for our players to have success, whether it's the nutritional aspect, the training aspect, or the camaraderie aspect. This project is truly second to none."