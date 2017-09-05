Search
    Metro high school soccer roundup

    By Forum staff reports on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:29 p.m.

    BOYS

    West Fargo Sheyenne 2, Grand Forks Red River 1

    WEST FARGO—Hussein Mohamed knocked in a goal for West Fargo Sheyenne in its 2-1 win over Grand Forks Red River on Tuesday, Sept. 5, in Eastern Dakota Conference boys soccer.

    Sheyenne's second goal came from a Roughriders player scoring in their own goal.

    The Mustangs improved to 3-1-2 in the EDC and 9-2-2 overall. Red River is now 1-4-1 in the EDC and 4-4-3 overall.

    Fargo Shanley 6, Fargo North 2

    FARGO—TJ Anderson tallied a hat trick for Fargo Shanley in the team's 6-2 victory over Fargo North in Eastern Dakota Conference boys soccer.

    Sawyer Kenney and Garrett Krom each scored a goal for the Spartans.

    Shanley improved to 4-1-1 in the EDC and 5-3-1 overall. North fell to 0-5 in the EDC and 0-6 overall.

    Fargo South 2, Fargo Davies 1

    FARGO—Alvin Johnson and Nobin Gurung each scored a goal for Fargo South in the Bruins' 2-1 win over Fargo Davies in Eastern Dakota Conference boys soccer.

    Mason Brekke netted the goal for the Eagles.

    South improved to 2-1-3 in the EDC and 2-3-3 overall. Davies fell to 2-2-1 in the EDC and 4-2-1 overall.

    Moorhead 4, St. Michael-Albertville 2

    ALBERTVILLE, Minn.—Clay Riveland, Andrez Yanez Arroyo, Imani Silas, and Alhasen Alomar each scored a goal for Moorhead in the Spuds' 4-2 victory over St. Michael-Albertville in Minnesota boys soccer.

    Caden Triggs had 6 saves for the Spuds.

    Moorhead improved to 5-1 overall. St. Michael-Albertville fell to 1-1 overall.

