Metro high school soccer roundup

Sheyenne's second goal came from a Roughriders player scoring in their own goal.

The Mustangs improved to 3-1-2 in the EDC and 9-2-2 overall. Red River is now 1-4-1 in the EDC and 4-4-3 overall.

Fargo Shanley 6, Fargo North 2

FARGO—TJ Anderson tallied a hat trick for Fargo Shanley in the team's 6-2 victory over Fargo North in Eastern Dakota Conference boys soccer.

Sawyer Kenney and Garrett Krom each scored a goal for the Spartans.

Shanley improved to 4-1-1 in the EDC and 5-3-1 overall. North fell to 0-5 in the EDC and 0-6 overall.

Fargo South 2, Fargo Davies 1

FARGO—Alvin Johnson and Nobin Gurung each scored a goal for Fargo South in the Bruins' 2-1 win over Fargo Davies in Eastern Dakota Conference boys soccer.

Mason Brekke netted the goal for the Eagles.

South improved to 2-1-3 in the EDC and 2-3-3 overall. Davies fell to 2-2-1 in the EDC and 4-2-1 overall.

Moorhead 4, St. Michael-Albertville 2

ALBERTVILLE, Minn.—Clay Riveland, Andrez Yanez Arroyo, Imani Silas, and Alhasen Alomar each scored a goal for Moorhead in the Spuds' 4-2 victory over St. Michael-Albertville in Minnesota boys soccer.

Caden Triggs had 6 saves for the Spuds.

Moorhead improved to 5-1 overall. St. Michael-Albertville fell to 1-1 overall.