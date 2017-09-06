RedHawks scheduled to name new manager
FARGO—The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have scheduled a press conference for Thursday, Sept. 7, to announce a new manager.
The American Association baseball club finished the season with Michael Schlact as the interim manager. Schlact led the team for the final 24 games of the regular season. The RedHawks posted a 16-8 record in those games. They tied for the top spot in the wild card, but didn't make the postseason due to a tiebreaker.
Schlact took over for longtime manager Doug Simunic, who was relieved of his duties on Aug. 13 after 22 seasons. The RedHawks were 41-35 this season with Simunic as manager.