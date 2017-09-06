Angie Welle to be inducted into the Iowa State Hall of Fame

Welle is Iowa State's all-time leading scorer (2,149 points) and rebounder (1,209) in women's basketball. She was a three-time All-American from 2000 to 2002 and was most valuable player for the 2001 Big 12 Tournament.

Welle was Iowa State's female athlete of the year in 2002 and had her No. 32 jersey retired in 2010.

Welle will be honored in special ceremony on Sept. 29 and will be honored at halftime of the Sept. 28 Iowa State-Texas football game.