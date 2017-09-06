On April 14, 2014, the fire came to his doorstep.

"It was like nothing I've ever heard before," Akiri said.

At around 6:45 a.m. that April morning Akiri woke up to a bomb exploding at a crowded bus station less than two miles from his home. Classmates and neighbors of Akiri were among the more than 88 dead and 200 injured. He froze in his bed, but could see black smoke out the window.

"Every day you woke up scared after that," Akiri said. "I couldn't do anything without thinking about it."

Boko Haram killed over 6,600 people in 2014, and is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths since its resurgence in 2009. With that April morning, Akiri was no longer able to walk the streets to play soccer with his best friend Bartholomew Ogbu without wondering what if the next explosion came closer.

Ogbu and his family decided they wanted to try to get him to the United States to further his education, but they were having trouble with payments for his travel visa. Akiri told his father about Ogbu's situation and his father loaned the family money to help Ogbu get to the states. On Dec. 2, 2014, Ogbu arrived in Bismarck. It was the first time he saw snow.

"It really touched my heart," Ogbu said of Akiri's father loaning his family money. "I told Joseph, 'Once I get to the United States, I'm never going to forget you.'"

Seven months later, Akiri's father died of a stroke. Ogbu and Akiri cried on the phone together. They both knew what it meant. At 15 years old, Akiri would have to drop out of school and go to the streets to make money for his family. Ogbu knew he had to help get Akiri to the U.S.

Morgan Forness, who is currently the superintendent for Central Cass, originally housed Ogbu before leaving his superintendent job at Shiloh Christian in Bismarck. Ogbu went to him in order to help Akiri.

"Akiri was the fifth child and the resources go to the oldest, so Bartholomew told me he wasn't going to be able to go to school," Forness said. "I made a promise to Bartholomew that I would see what I could do."

Despite being in the middle of moving from Bismarck to Casselton and starting a new job, Forness worked for six months to get Akiri to the states. Akiri was rejected, but the two continued working for six more months to try again.

For that year Akiri was on the street, washing cars and cleaning out garages to make money for the family. On some days he'd return home with no money. He wondered if that was what his life was going to be.

"I felt like I was never going to have a chance," Akiri said.

While Akiri was roaming the streets of Abuja, Ogbu had started playing football for Shiloh Christian. He had never played football in his life. Eventually, Ogbu would commit to play football for North Dakota State.

"Coming to America is like a dream come true," Ogbu said. "I have an opportunity to go to school and continue my education and play football. That was a great blessing to me. Back in Nigeria I'd end up in the street like any other kid with nowhere to go."

On Aug. 3, 2016, Akiri found a place to go. He arrived at Forness' doorstep with nothing but a few undershirts and a pair of pants. Almost nearly as important, on Aug. 4, 2016, Akiri found pizza.

"It was new, but I loved it," Akiri said with a laugh. "I'm so grateful for the Forness family. They've done a lot for me. They've shown me love I can't even imagine. It's amazing. I don't know where I'd be without them."

After nearly two years apart, Ogbu and Akiri were reunited a few weeks after Akiri arrived at a football scrimmage. Ogbu told Akiri to get involved as much as possible at Oak Grove and to have fun. Just as he'd done with Ogbu, Forness asked Akiri if he wanted to try football. Akiri thought he meant soccer.

"He took me over to practice and I was like, 'Wow. What the heck are they doing?'" Akiri said.

One of Akiri's first experiences on the football field he ran down the field and crashed chest-to-chest into a player on the other team. He didn't know how to tackle.

"Right away, we could see that he had a lot of athletic ability, but his knowledge of American football was pretty low, but he seemed to be willing to put in the work to learn more," Oak Grove coach Melvin Whitney said.

Akiri has come a long way. In his second season ever playing football, he is starting at tight end and defensive end for the 2-0 Grovers. He has two catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on defense.

"He put in a lot of work in the offseason, as far as getting his strength up and his football IQ," Whitney said.

Forness put some money in Akiri's bank account for work he did over the summer. When he asked Akiri what his balance was Forness found out he had sent some of it to his mother.

"What I appreciate about Joseph is his sense of gratitude," Forness said. "He understand you have to deal with what comes to you in life, and you have to work hard to overcome those obstacles. I'm just impressed with his faith and his belief that if you work hard you can accomplish anything. He wants a better life for himself and put it all on the table to get that."

Ogbu will head to NDSU next fall, and Akiri is hoping to study engineering in college after high school.

"I'm just here to go to school and get a better life because that's the real deal," Akiri said.

In Nigera, Ogbu and Akiri saw black smoke out the window. Now, they see windows opening up for a better life.

"Some people are scared of immigrants because the bad things that happen sometimes with immigrants," Ogbu said. "Some of the people are coming to this country to stay alive because where they are coming from they aren't safe. America is like a dreamland to a lot of people where you can have a better future for your family and can change the story of your family. You have to give opportunities to people to see who they are before judging them based on a small number of them."