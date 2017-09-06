Gophers safety Winfield Jr. excited to return to the field

"I'm enjoying it so much more now," Winfield said Wednesday, Sept. 6. "I just love being out there with my brothers and just being able to compete, especially here for Minnesota."

Winfield was one of 10 football players suspended in the wake of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by the school's Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Office. Four of those players were subsequently expelled, and another suspended for a year, for their roles in a Sept. 2, 2016, incident but Winfield was one of five players who had their suspensions lifted.

In March, Provost Karen Hanson upheld a panel's decision to not reprimand Winfield any further, according to his attorney, Ryan Pacyga.

"(Hanson) reviewed all the evidence and showed that the panel came to the right decision," Pacyga told the Pioneer Press on Wednesday.

Winfield, Seth Green, Kobe McCrary, Mark Williams and Antonio Shenault all were reinstated during spring drills last March. After missing the first couple of spring practices, Winfield addressed his reinstatement on Twitter.

"These couple of months have been nothing short of a nightmare for me," he wrote. "And I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me and shown nothing but love. ... I have officially been cleared and I am excited to tear up the field for my brothers and my gophers fans. Gods always got me. Let's get to work!"

At the time, coach P.J. Fleck said, "I thought all those kids did all the right things off the field, when the whole investigation was going. They were in class, they were where they were supposed to be there, and I thought they handled everything with class."

In last Thursday's 17-7 victory over Buffalo, Winfield started at safety, Shenault started at cornerback and McCrary played on special teams. Shenault had a team-high 10 tackles and two pass breakups. Winfield had seven tackles, a tackle for loss, two pass breakups, a blocked field goal and a sack.

"I really don't have much to say about what happened last year," Winfield said this week. "I'm just focused on what is happening this year and the great things to come."

Winfield, the son of former Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield, had 52 tackles, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery and interception return for a touchdown in 12 games last season. He was named to multiple freshman All-American teams.

"He's a special player," Fleck said Tuesday. "You knew that just because of his blood line. ... When you talk about how you play, that is how I want everyone on this football team to play. All 22 guys that are on that field need to play how Antoine Winfield (Jr.) plays, that's how they have to."

