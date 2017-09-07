Metro high school volleyball roundup

Anna Goffe had had 61 digs for Fargo North. Karlie Goschen added 27 assists.

The Spartans move to 3-1 in the EDC and 5-5 overall. The Mustangs fall to 1-3 in the EDC and 4-6 overall.

Fargo Davies 3, Fargo South 0

FARGO—Fargo Davies swept Fargo South in three sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-15).

Kenzie Langlie had all 26 assists for the Eagles.

Emily Jackson tallied 19 assists and Maya Krause smashed five kills for the Bruins.

Davies improved to 2-1 in the EDC and 7-2 overall. Fargo South fell to 1-2 in the EDC and 3-7 overall.

Fargo Oak Grove 3, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 1

WYNDMERE, N.D.—Fargo Oak Grove edged Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 3-1 (19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19).

Carly Benusa hit 8 kills and Jaiden Mistelski recorded two blocks for the Grovers.

Oak Grove improved to 4-3 overall, while Wyndmere-Lidgerwood fell to 3-4 overall.

Fargo Shanley 3, Wahpeton 0

WAHPETON, N.D.—Fargo Shanley swept Wahpeton in three sets (25-15, 26-24, 25-14).

Julia Vetter had 17 assists and Hadley Huber recorded 7 digs for the Deacons.

Shanley improved to 3-1 in the EDC and 8-3 overall. Wahpeton fell to 0-4 in the EDC and 2-9 overall.

West Fargo 3, Grand Forks Central 0

GRAND FORKS—West Fargo defeated Grand Forks Central 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-18).

Taylor Morris tallied 22 assists and Kalli Hegerle hit 16 kills for the Packers.

West Fargo improved to 3-1 in the EDC and 9-1 overall. Grand Forks Central is now 0-4 in the EDC and 2-8 overall.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Perham 2

GLYNDON, Minn.—Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton edged Perham 3-2 (25-18, 19-25, 15-25, 25-5, 15-13).

Paige Fabre tallied 32 digs and Sofia Reno recorded 40 assists for D-G-F.

The Rebels improved to 2-1 overall, while Perham is now 2-2 overall.

Moorhead 3, Detroit Lakes 0

MOORHEAD—Moorhead was victorious over Detroit Lakes, winning 3-0 (25-19, 25-8, 25-13).

Kortney Karney racked up 24 assists and Brooke Walthall served up 9 aces for the Spuds.

Moorhead improved to 3-2 overall, while Detroit Lakes fell to 0-4 overall.