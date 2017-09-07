Metro high school soccer roundup

Jack Olson and Matthew Nemer each scored two goals for Davies. Casey Haldis, Harrison Thom, and Eric Bimenyimana also scored a goal for the Eagles.

Payton Gabel tallied 10 saves for the Spartans.

Davies improved to 3-2-1 in the EDC and 5-2-1 overall. North fell to 0-6 in the EDC and 0-7-1 overall.

Moorhead 2, Fargo South 0

FARGO—The Moorhead Spuds defeated the Fargo South Bruins 2-0, scoring both goals in the game's final minutes.

With eight minutes left in the game Iman Sailas scored on a pass by Clay Riveland to give the Spuds 1-0 lead. Abdifatah Ibrahim scored one minute later on a penalty shot.

Moorhead rose to 6-1 overall, while South fell to 2-4-3 overall.