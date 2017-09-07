Metro high school soccer roundup
BOYS
Fargo Davies 7, Fargo North 0
FARGO—Fargo Davies shutout Fargo North 7-0 in an Eastern Dakota Conference boys soccer matchup on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Jack Olson and Matthew Nemer each scored two goals for Davies. Casey Haldis, Harrison Thom, and Eric Bimenyimana also scored a goal for the Eagles.
Payton Gabel tallied 10 saves for the Spartans.
Davies improved to 3-2-1 in the EDC and 5-2-1 overall. North fell to 0-6 in the EDC and 0-7-1 overall.
Moorhead 2, Fargo South 0
FARGO—The Moorhead Spuds defeated the Fargo South Bruins 2-0, scoring both goals in the game's final minutes.
With eight minutes left in the game Iman Sailas scored on a pass by Clay Riveland to give the Spuds 1-0 lead. Abdifatah Ibrahim scored one minute later on a penalty shot.
Moorhead rose to 6-1 overall, while South fell to 2-4-3 overall.