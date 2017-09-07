The Mustangs hit the jackpot.

Southwest Minnesota State forced six turnovers, including five interceptions, to help fuel a 51-35 victory against Minnesota State Moorhead in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football before 2,809 fans.

"It was one of those games where we rolled the dice a little bit," Sauter said. "We played man coverage for most of the ballgame. That's a scary thing to do. ... We ended up coming on the plus end."

The Dragons (1-1, 1-1 NSIC) were coming off a 38-7 road victory against Augustana last Saturday before dropping their home opener to Southwest Minnesota State in prime time.

"Extremely disappointing would be an understatement," Dragons head coach Steve Laqua said. "When you turn the ball over six times, I don't know if you can win a game. Uncharacteristically sloppy."

Mustangs junior cornerback JD Jackson-Hanchett intercepted four passes, setting a school single-game record.

"It was a dream come true," Jackson-Hanchett said. "Our coaches got us ready all week. We executed the game plan."

The Dragons trailed 14-7 late in the first quarter when they started a drive on the Southwest Minnesota State 15-yard line after a Grady Bresnahan 17-yard punt return. On the next play, Jackson-Hanchett intercepted Dragons quarterback Demetrius Carr in the end zone.

"I think it changed the tempo," Jackson-Hanchett said. "I think that popped it off."

Laqua added: "Any turnover is deflating. The early one was big, but all of them were bad."

The Mustangs finished the first half with a flurry, scoring 10 points in the final 26 seconds of the second quarter, taking advantage of another MSUM turnover.

True freshman kicker Skyler Crew drilled a 24-yard field goal to give Southwest Minnesota State a 27-14 lead with 26 seconds to play in the half.

Dragons running back Austin Stone fumbled on the ensuing possession and Mustangs cornerback Hunter Cushman returned the loose ball 25 yards to the MSUM 1-yard line.

On the next play, Mustangs quarterback Blake Gimbel tossed a touchdown pass to tight end Hamilton Mateski to give the Mustangs a 34-14 lead with 2 seconds to play in the opening half.

"The end of the first half was terrible for us, how that went down," Laqua said.

Gimbel completed 21 of 31 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns in the first two quarters. The Mustangs turned three first-half MSUM turnovers into 10 points.

Southwest Minnesota State built a 48-21 lead after running back Ashanti Payne scored on a 36-yard touchdown run with 8 minutes, 4 seconds to play in the third quarter.

The Dragons rallied, scoring the next 14 points. Carr scored on a 4-yard run to cut the Mustangs lead to 48-35 with 3:13 to play in the third quarter.

"With Moorhead's offense I felt like we never had a cushion," Sauter said.

The Dragons couldn't getting any closer, however, as they were held scoreless in the fourth quarter after scoring 21 points in the third.

Gimbel completed 32 of 44 passes for 389 yards, tying a career high with five touchdown passes in a single game. His final touchdown pass was a 24-yarder to Quadri Busari that gave the Mustangs a 41-21 lead with 9:55 to play in the third quarter. Gimbel left the game with less than six minutes to play in the fourth quarter after taking a big hit and didn't return.

"Every single week is a new adventure," said Sauter, whose team was coming off a 41-26 season-opening loss at home against St. Cloud State. "You just never know what you're going to get."

SMSU 14 20 14 3--51

MSUM 7 7 21 0--35

SMSU--Rivera 26 pass from Gimbel (Crew kick)

MSUM--Gibson 26 pass from Carr (Albuquerque kick)

SMSU--Huot 39 pass from Gimbel (Crew kick)

SMSU--Crew 27 FG

SMSU--Huot 30 pass from Gimbel (Crew kick)

MSUM--Bresnahan 30 pass from Carr (Albuquerque kick)

SMSU--Crew 24 FG

SMSU--Mateski 1 pass from Gimbel (Crew kick)

MSUM--Braaten 35 pass from Carr (Albuquerque kick)

SMSU--Busari 24 pass from Gimbel (Crew kick)

SMSU--Payne 36 run (Crew kick)

MSUM--Stone 5 run (Albuquerque kick)

MSUM--Carr 4 run (Albuquerque kick)

SMSU--Crew 26 FG

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: SMSU, Simmons 27-78, Payne 13-62, Gimbel 8-17, Griffin 5-7, Team 2 (minus-3). MSUM, Stone 11-27, Carr 9-24.

PASSING: SMSU, Gimbel 32-44-0 389 yards. MSUM, Carr 21-46-5 419.

RECEIVING: SMSU, Huot 9-163, Joyce 8-41, Simmons 4-50, Busari 3-51, Rivera 3-34, Mateski 3-24, Steffensen 1-17, Onken 1-9. MSUM, Gibson 8-174, Braaten 4-97, Bresnahan 4-89, Richter 2-46, Grande 2-20, Stone 1-(minus 7).