Five different Bruins score in win over Wild

After Mikael Granlund cut Boston's lead to 4-2 with a goal 1:33 into the third period, Granlund was tripped by Torey Krug while heading for a short-handed breakaway with 13:05 left in the game.

Granlund, whose goal was his first of the season, moved in on Rask on the penalty shot, but the goalie turned the shot aside with his right pad.

The save became even more important when Minnesota's Eric Staal scored a short-handed goal with 4:04 remaining to close the gap to one goal.

Boston's Tim Schaller hit an empty net with 56.4 seconds left to put the game away.

Jake DeBrusk, Frank Vatrano, Sean Kuraly and Krug all poured goals past Devan Dubnyk, who shut the Bruins out twice last year but was chased after two periods Monday. Dubnyk stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced. Alex Stalock replaced him and didn't allow a goal on nine shots.

Zdeno Chara and Jordan Szwarz had two assists apiece for Boston (6-4-3), with Szwarz recording his first two NHL helpers.

Rask (3-4-2) made 24 saves in the win.

Nino Niederreiter gave the Wild (5-6-2) a 1-0 lead with a goal 4:53 into the game as Minnesota opened a four-games-in-six-night road trip with the loss.

NOTES: The injury-ravaged Bruins placed C David Krejci (back) on injured reserve as he missed his seventh straight game. He won't play for at least another week. ... Boston LW Brad Marchand was also out with an upper body injury. ... Wild coach Bruce Boudreau, asked about his team's spate of injuries, said, "I mean, who are we? Boston has got everybody out. You're not going to hear me complain." ... D Rob O'Gara was recalled by Boston. ... G Devan Dubnyk was 0-5 lifetime against Boston before shutting the Bruins out twice last season. ... Bruins D Zdeno Chara played in his 833rd game with the team, tying Dit Clapper for fourth place on the club's all-time list.