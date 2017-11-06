"Sometimes it's kind of our MO, we start a little bit slow, it takes us awhile to get into a rhythm," Jaguars head coach Tom Klapp said. "There was definitely some nerves going into it."

Northern Cass (23-6) advanced to the region semifinals, while the Warbirds (15-17) had their season end. Jaguars junior hitter Bailey Nelson finished with 10 kills and one block to help lift her team to victory. The Warbirds raced to a 6-0 victory in the opening set before Northern Cass started to respond.

"That timeout we took right away got us to settle down," Nelson said. "Our defense got a lot better so then the setting was on and the hitting was on and we could just go on a roll from there."

The Warbirds took a 22-19 lead in the opening set after a Northern Cass hitting error. The Jaguars responded by winning seven on the next nine points. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood took a 24-22 lead before Northern Cass rattled off four consecutive points. Jaguars junior hitter Faith Aasen had back-to-back kills that closed out a 26-24 victory in the first set.

"Momentum is such big thing in volleyball," Klapp said. "Coming back and being able to win that one sets you up for the next (sets) for sure."

After winning the second set 25-20, the Jaguars built a 14-9 lead to start the third set. Northern Cass used that momentum to take a 25-15 in Set 3 to close out the match. Aasen finished with six kills. Sophomore setter Liberty fix had 24 assists.

"I liked how we had to overcome getting down right away," Nelson said.

"We know we can play a lot better," Klapp added.

Senior hitter Emily Baldwin paced the Warbirds with nine kills. Senior setter Payton Marohl added 18 assists.

Lisbon 3, Enderlin 0

Lisbon senior hitter Elizabeth Lyons had a match-high 16 kills to lead the Broncos to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-23 victory against the Eagles in the quarterfinals.

Lyons reached a milestone with her performance, surpassing 1,200 career kills. She has 1,206 heading into the semifinals.

"I worked very hard for it and the team helps a lot, too," said Lyons, who also added seven blocks against the Eagles.

The No. 3-seeded Broncos (27-9) play Northern Cass in the second semifinal match on Tuesday night.

"The kids were pretty nervous to start off with," Lisbon head coach Amy Lyons said. "I wasn't quite sure how we would handle it, but we came out with a lot of energy. I couldn't ask for more."

The Broncos cruised to victory in the first two sets before holding off Enderlin in the third set to earn the sweep. An Eagles serving area gave Lisbon a 25-23 victory in Set 3.

"We never give up. We just go after everything, we push through," Elizabeth Lyons said. "We didn't get down that much tonight. We kept feeding off our energy."

Haley Olson, Miah Bartholomay and Faith Christensen all finished with six kills to leads the Eagles.