Terres, a senior forward, set Clair DeGeorge up for the game's first goal nearly eight minutes into the first period for the game's first lead, but UMD's Catherine Daoust evened the score at the 17:17 mark with an assist from Naomi Rogge.

In the middle frame, Terres took matters into her own hands with two goals, one assisted by DeGeorge 1:06 in, and the other with a helper from Reilly Fawcett at the 17:57 mark.

The Bulldogs (5-8, 3-5 WCHA) stayed within striking distance with a goal from Alison Rodgers between the two Terres tallies, but a scoreless third period handed the game to the Beavers.

Freshman goaltender Kerigan Dowhy got the nod to start the game between the pipes for BSU and stopped 23 of the 25 shots she faced.

On the other end, UMD goalie Jessica Convery allowed three goals and made 31 saves.

"We played a good solid game," BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said in a news release. "I really liked how we pushed the pace at every opportunity we had. Starting with Kerigan in goal and up to all 18 skaters, we had a really good team effort."

The Beavers (4-7-1, 1-5-0 WCHA) now have just three days to prepare for this weekend's series at St. Cloud State. Puck drop is set for 6:07 Friday, Nov. 10, and 3:07 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Could.

The Bulldogs have next weekend off before hosting Minnesota State Mankato Nov. 17-18 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Bemidji State 3, Minnesota Duluth 2

BSU 1 2 0—3

UMD 1 1 0—2

First Period—1, BSU, DeGeorge (Terres, Beebe), 7:55; 2, UMD, Daoust (Rogge), 17:17.

Second Period—3, BSU, Terres (DeGeorge), 1:06; 4, UMD, Rodgers (Lowenhielm, Brodt), 7:52; 5, BSU, Terres (Fawcett), 17:57.

Third Period—No Scoring.