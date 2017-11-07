Ex-Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay dies in plane crash in Gulf of Mexico
The plane was registered to Halladay's father. Roy Halladay was the only person on board.
Halladay went 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA during a 16-year career. He pitched for The Toronto Blue Jays from 1998-2009 and spent his last four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies before retiring.
Halladay threw a perfect game in 2010 against the Marlins. Less than five months later, he pitched the second no-hitter in postseason history when he defeated the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.