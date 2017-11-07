Search
    Ex-Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay dies in plane crash in Gulf of Mexico

    By Reuters Media Today at 3:37 p.m.
    File photo: Dec 9, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Roy Halladay announces his retirement the MLB Winter Meetings at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Photo courtesy of David Manning-USA TODAY Sports

    The plane was registered to Halladay's father. Roy Halladay was the only person on board.

    Halladay went 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA during a 16-year career. He pitched for The Toronto Blue Jays from 1998-2009 and spent his last four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies before retiring.

    Halladay threw a perfect game in 2010 against the Marlins. Less than five months later, he pitched the second no-hitter in postseason history when he defeated the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

