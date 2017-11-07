N.D. Class A East Region volleyball tournament roundup

Kaia Hudson tallied 41 digs and Maddi Holm had 35 assists for North.

Shanley improved to 23-8 overall and advanced to Friday's 6 p.m. semifinal match played at Fargo North.

The Spartans fell to 15-17 overall and will play in a consolation semifinal match Friday at 2 p.m. at North.

Fargo Davies 3, Devils Lake 2

FARGO—Fargo Davies came back to beat Devils Lake 20-25, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20, 15-12.

Kenzee Langlie paced the Eagles with 57 assists and 20 digs, while Madi Langlie tallied 22 kills. Avery Beyer added 22 digs.

Davies improved to 23-8 overall and advances to an 8 p.m. semifinal match Friday at Fargo North.

Devils Lake fell to 19-14 overall and will play in a 4 p.m. consolation semifinal match Friday at Fargo North.

Valley City 3, Grand Forks Red River 1

VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Valley City topped Grand Forks Red River 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-18, improving to 20-10 overall.

Reagan Ingstad recorded 49 assists to lead the Hi-Liners, while Kacee White had 33 digs.

Valley City advances to an 8 p.m. semifinal match Friday at Fargo North.

Red River fell to 15-19 overall and will play in a 4 p.m. consolation semifinal match Friday at Fargo North.