Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

A: 'A Thousand Miles', Vanessa Carlton.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: Hopefully, I have a dream of playing at the next level. We'll see how the season goes and everything like that. After that, maybe working around here coaching or something like that. Otherwise, working in broadcast or journalism. Coming here, I can learn so many things about the job just from looking at you guy and you guys interviewing me. So I really appreciate everything about it. Maybe sports radio or something like that.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: If I had to pick one, I would probably would just have to say my dad. The guy has done everything for me ... him and my mom. Because my mom is a saint. How she put up with me and my two other brothers for all those years. My dad is the hardest worker I ever met in my entire life. The way him and my mom were able to put food on the table for us and allow me to do everything I wanted to do when I was a kid is really truly amazing to me.

Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

A: I would have to say my dream is to write a movie. That's my one life goal, I just want to write a movie script. Whether it's a bad or it's good, that's just something I want to do.

Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

A: The friendships. Everybody always says the brotherhood, but it's true. How close I am to the guys in my class is just unbelievable. 20 of us. I know everything about those guys. I would just have to say that, the friendships I have made for life. That's what being a Bison means to me.