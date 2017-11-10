Senior Spotlight: Get to know Bison linebacker Nick DeLuca

Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

A: Oooh, maybe "Call Me Maybe." How about that, probably. It's on a shuffle once in awhile. It's alright, it's a good song.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: Done with school, graduated. Hopefully I have a good job that I enjoy. Potentially, continue playing football at the next level. Have a good family.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: Combination of both my parents. They've always set great examples for me and have been good role models.

Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

A: I may have said it last year, but that I am adopted. It's a little different.

Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

A: It's definitely playing for the guy next to you. Being accountable. Having the right state of mind that you are going to come in and represent the coaches the best you can and just doing it for the guy next to you.