Amid the mob, Burros junior center Jack Camrud saw Burros football coach Scott Olsen on the court.

"I went over to him and said, 'I want to win it in football next,' '' Camrud said. To which Olsen replied: "That sounds fine, but we want to celebrate this one first.''

Hillsboro-Central Valley is now one win away from another championship celebration.

In a matchup of 11-0 teams, Hillsboro-CV plays Langdon-Edmore-Munich at noon Friday in the North Dakota Class 1A high school football title game at the Fargodome.

The Burros are no strangers to football success, reaching the Class 2A semifinal round before being eliminated last season. Basketball's success was an impetus this season, both for the basketball/football players as well as the majority of the football team that attended the state basketball tournament.

"I think that was a kick start to this season,'' Olsen said. "Kids saw they could compete against the best in the state. With that goes higher expectations.''

The Burros have rolled through the competition. No opponent has come closer than 20 points to the Burros. No opponent has scored more than 14 points against the Burros.

"We've worked hard,'' senior Grant Skager said. But the margins of victory, "we didn't see this coming. We knew it would be a tough season, with good teams on our schedule. But the dedication on this team has been amazing.''

Hillsboro-Central Valley returned eight offensive and eight defensive starters from last season's 7-3 team. Changes included a switch from Class 2A to Class 1A, as well as a switch from its traditional option offense to more of a power running game.

Skager has been the workhorse, carrying 241 times for 2,144 yards and 29 touchdowns. In the option last season, he shared time in the backfield, rushing 94 times for 667 yards.

"I love running the ball. I would never have expected 2,000 yards rushing, though,'' the senior said.

That ground game starts up front.

"We have some beef and some athletes up there,'' Olsen said. "It's one of the best lines we've had. And Grant is a hard runner. He's shifty enough to get out in the open and fast enough to run away from guys.''

As for the switch to the smaller-school Class 1A division, "I don't know if it's been too big of a factor,'' Camrud said. "I think we'd have been pretty competitive if we were in 2A.''

For the Burros, this has been a season in which they've built off both the excitement of a run to last winter's Class B state basketball championship as well as a 28-6 loss in the 2016 state football semifinal round to eventual champion Bismarck St. Mary's.

"After we lost to Bismarck in the playoffs last year, it was hard,'' Skager said. "I know I felt I had to work my tail off for this season. The work we all put in obviously is paying off.''

DAKOTA BOWL

Friday at the Fargodome

9-man championship, 9:10 a.m.

Bismarck Shiloh Christian vs. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

Class 1A championship, noon

Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. Langdon Area

Class 2A championship, 3 p.m.

Fargo Shanley vs. Bismarck St. Mary's

Class 3A championship, 6:40 p.m.

West Fargo vs. Minot