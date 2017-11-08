That victory sets up a matchup with Spring Grove at 7 p.m. Friday in Buffalo in the Minnesota 9-man state quarterfinals.

It was at the Fargodome, as a freshman, going up against current North Dakota State defensive tackle Matt Biegler, Moore realized he could play at the next level.

"I played here as a freshman against guys twice my size and I held my own," Moore said. "I just worked hard, and it's always been one of my goals to go D-I for football and I've worked for that every day."

It was at an NDSU football camp in June when the goal became a reality. During the camp, his dad, Jeff, received a call from former NDSU offensive coordinator and current University of Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek saying Iowa was going to offer him a full scholarship. That same day NDSU offered.

"We didn't expect it at all," Jeff said. "We thought he'd have to be a walk-on somewhere. A lot of times he gets the rough jobs. He gets the double teams. He doesn't get the great stats. We didn't know what to do in the scouting process. We didn't get started until after his junior year. We went to Gophers camp last year, but they never responded to him. Iowa was impressed with what he was doing. NDSU wanted him to come over to camp."

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive end and tight end picked the Bison.

"Great program, great coaches," Samuel said. "Always been a big fan of NDSU. They have a tradition of winning. Just great football and it reminds me of Verndale football."

At 2 years old, Samuel was coming to practices with his dad, first snapping a football even before that at 1. In sixth grade, Jeff realized Samuel might have a future in football.

"He's been around it all the time. He's a great student of football," Jeff said. "When he was in sixth grade we knew he was good. He was so big and he could just dominate. He always played up against kids two years older. He was always afraid to hurt younger kids. He was always big. Everyone thought he was older than what he was."

As for where the size came from?

"No idea." said Jeff, who is around 5-10. "No one in our family is big."

Samuel has rushed the ball 19 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, made 29 catches for 622 yards and six touchdowns, adding 33.5 tackles, including 16 for a loss. He also punts for 11-0 Verndale this season.

"He's a great kid," Verndale coach Mike Mahlen said. "He's a 4.0 student. Ain't too much else you can say about him. He's the kind of kid you'd like to have."

Samuel is hoping to make more memories at the Fargodome after high school.

"It feels pretty darn good," Samuel said after getting his first win at the Fargodome. "Hopefully continue that on throughout the college career."

WCA coaches a bit too excited during section title

The West Central Area-Ashby football team won a section title Friday at the Fargodome, topping a Pillager team that had beaten the Knights 42-12 in the regular season. It was their first section title since 1999.

On the first play from scrimmage, WCA-A's Ross Anderson threw a 61-yard touchdown pass. That's when a window in the Fargodome press box, reserved for high school coaches and visiting radio stations for college games, shattered. WCA-A coach Jon Moore, coaching on the field at the time, heard laughter in his headset for about five minutes.

Assistant coaches Eric Schoenbauer and Andy Peterson pounded the window after the touchdown, and Peterson had forgotten he had a pen in his hand and the window shattered.

"At halftime, they kept joking that one of them was going to lose their paychecks," Moore said. "We can't believe we did that."

Fargodome general manager Rob Sobolik said they are doing everything they can to have it replaced, so it's ready for Friday's Dakota Bowl, as well as Saturday's NDSU game. He wasn't sure who was paying the bill.

Moore has ideas for his coaching staff in the Brainerd press box for Friday's Class 2A quarterfinals against Moose Lake-Willow River at 7 p.m.

"Maybe I'll ask those guys to wear mittens," Moore said.

Mahnomen could be in last game before co-op

Each game could be the last game ever for the Mahnomen Indians football program, as Mahnomen will co-op with Waubun in all sports next fall to become the Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds.

The Indians will take on Minneota at noon Saturday in Alexandria in the Class 1A quarterfinals. It will be the 26th state appearance for Mahnomen. The Indians have made the state title game 13 times and won eight state titles.