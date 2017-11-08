UND women roll to exhibition win over Minnesota-Crookston

Fargo Davies graduate Lexi Klabo led the way for the Fighting Hawks with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Fallyn Freije and Melissa Dailey also put up double-digit points for UND, scoring 17 and 16 respectively.

Isieoma Odor led Minnesota Crookston with 16 points. Micaela Noga added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

MC: Michaelis 2-8 3-6 7, McWilliams 1-3 1-2 3, Noga 5-14 2-2 12, Odor 6-11 4-6 16, Gruber 0-3 3-4 3, Harper 3-4 0-0 7, Freund 0-1 0-0 0, Guidinger 0-1 0-0 0, Shoenicke 0-0 0-2 0, Delgado 0-1 0-0 0, Weber 1-2 0-0 2, Weakley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 13-22 50.

UND: Klabo 9-14 2-4 20, Freije 8-14 1-1 17, Dailey 5-10 5-6 16, Moton 2-6 2-2 6, Morton 2-4 0-0 4, Sawatzke 0-3 0-0 0, Franklin 2-5 0-0 4, Leet 1-1 0-0 2, Reinke 1-3 1-2 3, Dailey 1-1 0-0 2, Strand 1-4 0-0 2, Burroughs 0-0 0-0 0, Fleecs 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 33-70 11-15 79.

Halftime: UND 34, MC 25. Rebounds: UND 40 (Klabo 11); MC 33 (Odor 11). 3-point goals: UND 2-7 (Dailey 1-2, Sawatzke 0-1, Freije 0-1, Strand 1-3); MC 1-7 (Michaelis 0-1, Noga 0-3, Gruber 0-1, Harper 1-1). Assists: UND 18 (Dailey 6), MC 6 (Harper 2). Turnovers: UND 11 (Freije 3), MC 24 (Harper 5).