Zimmer told Treadwell to ease up on workouts

"He's doing good," Zimmer said Thursday. "I think he's understanding now about the length of the season and things you've got to do to take care of your body."

When Treadwell entered the NFL last season and saw other players, he believed he needed to put in extra time lifting weights and working overtime on ball-catching drills to keep up.

"When I first came in and saw all these giants and super freaks on the team, I'm just like, 'Man, I've got to work,' " he said.

A first-round draft pick in 2016, Treadwell caught just one pass for 15 yards as a rookie. At the midpoint of this season, he has 12 catches for 142 yards.

"I actually feel better and I'm actually playing better and moving better and in a better mood coming to work," Treadwell said of the change in his routine. "Not as tired as the day before. ... It's helped me a lot.

"They said I was overworking, so I just kind of cut back on that and just started putting more time on the film and getting up here and doing more recovery stuff and doing better things to take care of my body."

Treadwell called the first half of the season "all right," and is hoping to do even better in the second half.

"I know I can do a lot more (with catches), and I pride myself on doing a lot more and blocking more and just doing more to help the team win," he said.

Griffen will play

Defensive end Everson Griffen sat out practice again Thursday with a foot injury, but Zimmer said he will play Sunday at Washington.

Griffen was hurt late in Minnesota's previous game, a 33-16 win over Cleveland on Oct. 29. Even though he missed a second straight day of practice, Griffen did a good deal of work on the side, including bursts out of his stance and short sprints.

Griffen has a sack in all eight games this season, matching the team record for consecutive games with a sack held by Jim Marshall and Jared Allen.

Also sitting out a second straight practice this week were tackle Mike Remmers (concussion) and guard-tackle Jeremiah Sirles (knee). Returning to practice on a limited basis was defensive end Stephen Weatherly (knee), who missed the game against the Browns and sat out Wednesday's workout. Also limited in the workout were wide receiver Stefon Diggs (tooth) and safety Anthony Harris (hamstring).