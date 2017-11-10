Lakeville North sweeps Spuds in state volleyball semifinals

Macy Winter, Elizabeth Juhnke and Kennedy Brady led the way for the vaunted Panther attack, who will be looking to knock off Eagan in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday.

"Lakeville North is a solid team and they did exactly what they needed to do," Moorhead head coach Char Lien said. "They served us very smart, pushed us back and got us out of system a little bit. We got a little flustered with the passing. We kind of rebounded in the last part of the first set and that gave us a little bit more confidence."

Winter finished with 13 kills, while Juhnke added 12 and Brady finished with 10. The Spuds were getting hands on the ball, but struggled to maintain control of it, according to Lien.

"We got some good aces at times and got them out of system a few times, but they have a barrage of hitters," Lien said. "Defensively, we were able to get in the right spot, but it was the lack of ball control after that. They are still learning, they kept their heads up and kept battling every point, which is exactly what we kept asking them to do."

Lexi Gilbertson finished with 10 kills for the Spuds. Brook Carney added five. Kortney Carney ended with 19 set assists. The Spuds had six ace serves, with Gilbertson connecting for three of them. Brooke Walthall finished with two aces, while Kortney Carney ended with one.

The Spuds fell behind early in both the first and the second sets, but were more comfortable in the third set. The Spuds and the Panthers exchanged the lead throughout, until it was tied at 20 when the Panthers rattled off the set's final five points.

The Spuds will refocus and have an opportunity to bring home some hardware when they take on Prior Lake in the Class 3A third-place match at 3 p.m. Saturday. Prior Lake defeated Moorhead last year in the consolation finals.

"There are very few people that get to lose and still play and we are one of them," Lien said. "We told them to learn from this, lick your wounds and come back ready to play. We won yesterday as a team and lost today as a team. It wasn't one person that did or didn't do their job today. They are kids, they are so good at rebounding, probably a lot faster than us adults. I trust that they will be ready to get after it tomorrow. We are looking forward to a great match and a good way to cap off a great year. The kids will be ready for it tomorrow."