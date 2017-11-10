Hillsboro-Central Valley wins Class 1A state football title

Grant Skager led Hillsboro-Central Valley by carrying the ball 42 times for 188 yards and one touchdown that made it 8-0. Tyler Bergstrom hauled in a 21-yard touchdown reception from Ryan Troftgruben in third quarter to make it 16-6.

Hillsboro-Central Valley finishes the season with a 12-0 record. Langdon Area finishes with an 11-1 record.