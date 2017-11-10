Search
    Hillsboro-Central Valley wins Class 1A state football title

    By Forum staff reports Today at 3:10 p.m.
    Hillsboro-Central Valley coaches, from left, Zach Hinkle, Scott Olsen and Nathan Walsh celebrate the Burros' 16-14 win over Langdon Area Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, during the Dakota Bowl 2A football championship game at the Fargodome. David Samson / The Forum

    FARGO—Hillsboro-Central Valley claimed a 16-14 win over Langdon Area to capture the North Dakota Class 1A high school football championship Friday in the Fargodome.

    Grant Skager led Hillsboro-Central Valley by carrying the ball 42 times for 188 yards and one touchdown that made it 8-0. Tyler Bergstrom hauled in a 21-yard touchdown reception from Ryan Troftgruben in third quarter to make it 16-6.

    Hillsboro-Central Valley finishes the season with a 12-0 record. Langdon Area finishes with an 11-1 record.

