    Photo gallery: Scenes from the Dakota Bowl football championships

    By Forum staff reports Today at 3:34 p.m.
    Hillsboro-Central Valley's Grant Skager slices to the goal line past Langdon Area's Simon Romfo Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, during the Dakota Bowl 1A football championship game at the Fargodome. David Samson / The Forum1 / 11
    Hillsboro-Central Valley's Tyler Bergstrom (25) celebrates his touchdown reception against Langdon Area with teammate Mark Hastings Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, during the Dakota Bowl 1A football championship game at the Fargodome. David Samson / The Forum2 / 11
    Wyndmere-Lidgerwood's Luke Foertsch grads a touchdown reception against Bismarck Shiloh Christian's Cole Walth Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, during the North Dakota Dakota Bowl 9-man football championship game at the Fargodome. David Samson / The Forum3 / 11
    Hillsboro-Central Valley coaches, from left, Zach Hinkle, Scott Olsen and Nathan Walsh celebrate the Burros' 16-14 win over Langdon Area Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, during the Dakota Bowl 1A football championship game at the Fargodome. David Samson / The Forum4 / 11
    Langdon Area's Chase Peebles beats Hillsboro-Central Valley's Guy Suchor on a touchdown reception Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, during the Dakota Bowl 1A football championship game at the Fargodome. David Samson / The Forum5 / 11
    Wyndmere-Lidgerwood's Andres Vasquez breaks away from Bismarck Shiloh Christian's Canaan Fagerland on a 70-yard touchdown reception Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, during the North Dakota Dakota Bowl 9-man football championship game at the Fargodome. David Samson / The Forum6 / 11
    Hillsboro-Central Valley's Grant Skager is relieved after the Burros 16-14 win over Langdon Area Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, during the Dakota Bowl 1A football championship game at the Fargodome. David Samson / The Forum7 / 11
    Wyndmere-Lidgerwood's Connor Barton raises his helmet in victory after the Warbirds 60-23 win over Bismarck Shiloh Christian Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, during the North Dakota Dakota Bowl 9-man football championship game at the Fargodome. David Samson / The Forum8 / 11
    Wyndmere-Lidgerwood's Hunter Churchill turns the corner against Bismarck Shiloh Christian's Trey Brunelle (12) and jaden Mitzel (4) Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, during the North Dakota Dakota Bowl 9-man football championship game at the Fargodome. David Samson / The Forum9 / 11
    Hillsboro-Central Valley's Jake Connelly and Isaac Luthlie take down Langdon Area quarterback Jacob Delvo Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, during the Dakota Bowl 1A football championship game at the Fargodome. David Samson / The Forum10 / 11
    Wyndmere-Lidgerwood's Aaron Bohnenstingl makes a diving interception against Bismarck Shiloh Christian Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, during the North Dakota Dakota Bowl 9-man football championship game at the Fargodome. David Samson / The Forum11 / 11

    FARGO—Images from the North Dakota high school state championship football games played Friday in the Dakota Bowl at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

    Wyndmere-Lidgerwood earned a 60-26 victory against Bismarck Shiloh Christian for the 9-man state championship.

    Hillsboro-Central Valley scored a 16-14 victory against Langdon Area for the Class 1A state championship.

