Photo gallery: Scenes from the Dakota Bowl football championships
FARGO—Images from the North Dakota high school state championship football games played Friday in the Dakota Bowl at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood earned a 60-26 victory against Bismarck Shiloh Christian for the 9-man state championship.
Hillsboro-Central Valley scored a 16-14 victory against Langdon Area for the Class 1A state championship.