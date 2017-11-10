Dragon men lose season opener in basketball

Tanner Kretchman led the Dragons with 22 points while Travaun Coad had 14 points, Matt Anderson had 12 and Evan Hines had 11.

MSUM (80): Kretchman 7-14 5-5 22, Coad 6-10 2-4 14, Anderson 5-7 2-2 12, Hines 4-12 3-5 11, Park 3-6 0-0 6, Beeninga 3-6 2-3 8, Johnson 2-2 1-1 5, Nywesh 1-3 0-0 2, Bussman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 31-60 (FG), 15-20 (FT).

HSU (93): Nairn 10-16 2-2 24, Tappin 8-20 7-7 23, Jones 7-9 0-0 19, Panaggio 2-3 0-0 4, Hamilton 1-5 0-0 2, Parker 6-11 0-0 15, Raekwon 2-4 0-1 4, Cameron 1-5 0-1 2, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 37-73 (FG), 9-11 (FT.)

Halftime: MSUM 37, HSU 37.. Total fouls: MSUM 12, HSU 19. Fouled out: None. 3-point goals: MSUM 3-19 (Kretchman 3-7), HSU 10-24 (Nairn 2-5, Jones 5-5, Parker 3-5). Rebounds: MSUM 35 (Anderson 8, Hines 7), HSU 34 (Nairn 7, Jones 7, Panaggio 7). Assists: MSUM 5, HSU 19 (Parker 5, Tappin 4). Turnovers: MSUM 12 (Kretchman 6), HSU 8 (Tappin 3). A--109.