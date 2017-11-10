Fighting Hawks drop season opener to Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore.—Oregon State held the University of North Dakota women's basketball team to 29.5 percent shooting in the Beaver's 65-55 win Friday afternoon.
Melissa Dailey scored 15 points and grabbed 5 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks' season opener.
UND: Klabo 2-9 8-8 12, Freije 3-10 2-2 8, Dailey 6-16 0-0 15, Morton 4-7 1-2 10, Sawatzke 0-1 1-2 1, Franklin 0-4 0-0 0, Leet 0-2 0-0 0, Reinke 0-1 0-0 0, Strand 2-5 0-0 6, Fleecs 0-3 0-0 0, Moton 1-3 0-0 3.
OSU: Washington 1-3 0-0 2, Gulich 7-17 2-6 12, Pivec 7-11 1-2 15, McWilliams 6-8 0-0 13, Tudor 1-7 0-0 3, Corosdale 2-4 1-2 6, Grymek 0-2 0-0 0, Thropay 0-0 0-0 0, Kalmer 4-9 0-0 10.
Halftime: UND 29, OSU 29. Total fouls: UND 14, OSU 14. Fouled out: none. 3-point goals: UND 7-20 (Dailey 3-7, Morton 1-3, Leet 0-2, Reinke 0-1, Strand 2-5, Moton 1-2), OSU 5-16 (Washington 0-1, McWilliams 1-3, Tudor 1-6, Corosdale 1-2, Kalmer 2-4). Rebounds: UND 42 (Morton 7), OSU 39 (Pivec 15). Assists: UND 8 (Klabo 2, Dailey 2, Franklin 2), OSU 16 (Pivec 7). Turnovers: UND 11 (Dailey 4), OSU 10 (Gulich). A--3737.