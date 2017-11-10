"We came out with quite a few nerves," said Packers senior hitter Kalli Hegerle, who finished with a match-high 28 kills. "We started not the best. I think we just went to the bench and said 'Hey, let's just clean it up.' Nerves went out the door."

West Fargo (31-1) earned a trip to the North Dakota Class A state tournament and a spot in Saturday's region championship. No. 4-seeded Shanley (23-9) plays Devils Lake at 11 a.m. Saturday in a state-qualifying game.

"We really want to get through these first two (matches) and then have some fun (Saturday)," Packers head coach Kelsey Peterson said.

Shanley took a 22-18 lead in the fourth set after a West Fargo hitting error. The Packers, however, countered with the next seven points to close out the match. The 5-foot-11 Hegerle had three kills during that final flurry.

"We had some really big swings, which was really exciting," Hegerle said. "We had some good ups, some good defensive plays."

Hegerle closed out the match with a kill that went long, but Shanley had a touch on the attack, giving West Fargo a 25-22 set win.

"At first I didn't think we got the point, and then I saw they called a touch," Hegerle said. "All the emotions starting building up. We're going to state."

The Packers were also clutch at the end of the third set. The Deacons tied the score at 23-23 after a West Fargo hitting error. The Packers countered with a Hegerle kill and a block from senior hitter Tiana Pfaff for a 25-23 set win.

"Shanley is a really, really great team," Hegerle said. "We knew this was going to be a tough one. We just pushed through and we made it. We knew we could do it."

The Deacons came out strong in the first set. They scored six consecutive points midway through the set to fuel a 25-21 win and 1-0 lead against the Packers.

"We talked to them a lot about settling in and calming their nerves," Peterson said. "Shanley is a great team and they're going to do great things, but we just had to focus in on defense so we could run our offense."senior

Pfaff added 13 kills for the Packers, while senior hitter Darian Chwialkowski nine kills and 31 digs. West Fargo senior setter Taylor Morris had 37 assists.

Senior hitter Ciara Berg and sophomore hitter Reile Payne paced Shanley with 14 kills apiece. The 6-foot Berg added five blocks, while Payne had 21 digs. Senior setter Julia Vetter led the Deacons with 25 assists, while junior Jordyn Stroup chipped in 19 assists and six kills.

Valley City 3, Fargo Davies 1

Valley City sophomore hitter Cali Halgrimson wasn't going to be denied in the region semifinals. She powered a kill off a block to cap the No. 2-seeded Hi-Liners 18-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-22 victory against the No. 3-seeded Eagles.

"I just wanted it so bad," Halgrimson said.

The Hi-Liners (21-10) advanced to the region championship and also earned a berth the state tournament for the first time in program history.

"It's awesome for them to be able to go to state," Valley City head coach Jill Taylor said.

Valley City rallied for victory in the fourth set after trailing by as many as seven points. The Eagles took a 15-8 lead after a Hi-Liners error. Valley City responded with six of the next seven points to close the gap. Senior setter Reagan Ingstad capped that rally with a tip kill that cut the Davies lead to 16-14.

The Hi-Liners later scored four consecutive points to take a 20-19 lead. Sophomore hitter Macy Olstad capped that rally with a kill.

After Davies cut the Valley City lead to 23-22, the Hi-Liners scored the next to points to close out the match, including Halgrimson's match-clinching kill.

"Our intensity picked up and we just fed off each other," Halgrimson said.

"The big thing for the girls is being able to play consistent, scrappy defense," Taylor said. "When we can do that, we play really well. They played hard. They fought."

Halgrimson paced the Hi-Liners with 16 kills, while Olstad added 13. Ingstad had 40 assists, while libero Kacee White had 25 digs.

Sophomore hitter Madi Langlie paced the Eagles with 16 kills and added 22 digs. Senior hitter Winnie Selekwa added 11 kills. Sophomore setter Kenzee Langlie led Davies with 42 assists. Junior libero Averi Beyer had 28 digs.

"In those last three sets that were tight, we made some errors in the end," Davies head coach Melissa Wilson said. "I think that's when Valley City cleaned their errors up. That was the difference."

Davies (22-9) plays West Fargo Sheyenne at 1 p.m. Saturday in a state-qualifying match.

Sheyenne, Devils Lake stay alive

West Fargo Sheyenne earned a 26-24, 25-23, 25-18 victory against Fargo North in loser-out play to advance to a state-qualifying match.

Freshman hitter Jadyn Feist led the Mustangs with 12 kills. Sophomore hitter McKenzie Newton added eight kills and three aces.

Senior middle hitters Elise Bakke and Alexis Jemtrud paced North with seven kills apiece.

Devils Lake defeated Grand Forks Red River 25-12, 31-29, 22-25, 26-24 to advance to a state-qualifying match.