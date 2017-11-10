Crandall carries Fighting Hawks men's basketball over Troy
HONOLULU—Geno Crandall dropped 41 points, six rebounds and five assists in North Dakota's 83-80 victory over Troy Friday night.
Dale Jones added 11 points and 5 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks.
UND: Crandall 15-19 4-8 41, Stewart 2-7 1-2 5, Jones 4-12 1-2 11, Seales 4-9 0-0 8, Avants 2-4 0-0 4, McCauley 0-2 0-0 0, Kinsey 2-4 1-2 6, Walter 0-1 0-0 0, Franken 0-1 0-0 0, Buchanan 3-6 0-0 8.
TROY: Baker 3-11 3-6 10, Person 8-17 5-7 25, Davis 2-5 2-3 6, Varnado 10-23 4-7 24, Hopkins 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Adams 2-3 2-3 6, Miller 3-3 0-0 7, Hicks 0-2 1-2 1.
Halftime: Troy 33, UND 30. Total fouls: UND 22, Troy 16. Fouled out: none. 3-point goals: UND 12-26 (Crandall 7-9, Stewart 0-3, Jones 2-7, Seales 0-1, Kinsey 1-2), Troy 6-22 (Baker 1-7, Person 4-8, Davis 0-1, Varando 0-4, Adams 0-1, Miller 1-1). Rebounds: UND 34 (Avants 7), Troy 42 (Varnado 11). Assists: UND 16 (Crandall 5), Troy 13 (Adams 5). Turnovers: UND 12 (Crandall 3), Troy 13 (Baker 4). A--N/A.