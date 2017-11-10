Paynesville ends Barnesville football season with 58-33 win

Paynesville had just lit up the scoreboard with a 66-yard touchdown run from senior Jake Arnold, turning up the heat with its offense on the most frigid day of the season for a 58-33 win over Barnesville.

Paynesville scored 24 points in the final 5 minutes, 34 seconds of the first half.

"That wasn't a perfect game," Paynesville head coach Max Meagher said. "But we played one darn-good football game."

Arnold ran for 140 yards, Zach Schroeder added 90 yards on the ground and both scored two first-half touchdowns. Paynesville quarterback Max Weidner completed seven of his 10 passes for three touchdowns and threw no interceptions.

It was offense at will for the Bulldogs.

"We came in with a great week of practice," Arnold said. "Credit to our blockers up front and just the way we executed. It was a lot of fun."

Barnesville's three-headed monster in the backfield kept the game consistently within reach as Brady Tweeton, Brady Martz and Jackson Wahl each tallied 100-yard games on the ground. Tweeton also scored four touchdowns.

Ultimately, however, it was turnovers that spelled doom for the home team. Both teams held a 14-14 tie after the first quarter, but Paynesville forced a fumble, interception or a turnover on downs on six straight drives to swing momentum.

"The cold weather really got the better of us," Barnesville head coach Bryan Strand said. "It was so cold, it was hard to hang on to the ball. They had a no-huddle offense and we haven't played that really so we had a few problems with communication. Ultimately, we need to make the plays and we just couldn't today. That's a good team."

The Bulldogs took advantage of those turnovers and took a 40-14 lead into halftime. Barnesville continued to battle in the second half but could never overcome the deficit.

"Our kids really showed up and never gave up," Strand said. "They played well but those turnovers just got the best of us."