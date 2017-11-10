Marc Michaelis scored a hat trick for the Mavericks (7-3-1, 5-2-0-0 WCHA), including two goals in the second period. MSU scored three unanswered goals in the frame—on the power play, shorthanded and at even strength.

"When you're playing a team like Minnesota State, you gotta play three periods, you gotta play 60 minutes," BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. "We played two periods, we played 40 minutes. The second period, we shot ourselves in the foot."

After entering the second tied at 1-1, Michaelis scored a power-play goal off a quick feed from the slot by Ian Scheid. The goal was just the second the Beavers (4-3-2, 2-2-1-1 WCHA) have allowed on the power play this season.

Michaelis pocketed his second of the night, a shorthanded goal early on the kill for the Mavericks. The sophomore got loose on a breakaway for the backhanded goal with 8:33 to go in the frame.

MSU's fourth goal came after a review. After an initial no goal ruling, officials awarded the goal to Nick Rivera at 13:56 of the period, making it 4-1.

"Those first two goals were self-inflicted," Serratore said. "Then they get the fourth and then we're feeling sorry for ourselves, and then we just can't wait for the period to end."

After the period did end, the Beavers came out for the third rejuvenated.

Gerry Fitzgerald cut the deficit to 4-2, sniping a difficult-angle shot off the far post with 16:05 left in regulation.

Though Michaelis bagged an empty-netter with a little over a minute remaining, BSU outshot the Mavericks 15-6 in the frame, giving the Beavers an idea of how to approach MSU in today's series finale.

"We had some fight in us," Serratore said. "Our guys had some fight in the third period. They played with some desperation. They played with some want-to, and they played hard. I was proud of the guys for that."

"That's how we need to play for 60 minutes," said senior Kyle Bauman. "We were getting after their defense. That was what our goal was coming into this week was getting after their defense on the forecheck and force them to turn the puck over. I think we did that in the third period."

Bauman scored Bemidji State's first goal of the game at 9:56 of the first period. The senior jumped ahead on a breakaway, roofing a shot past goalie Connor LaCouvee for his team-leading sixth goal of the year. Bauman's tally knotted the game at 1-1, just 1 minute, 22 seconds after Edwin Hookenson's opening goal for the Mavericks.

The Beavers won the shots battle 32-21, only getting outshot 12-11 in the second.

Bitzer made 16 saves in net, while LaCouvee stopped 30 shots for MSU.

Bemidji State has another meeting with its intrastate rivals at 7:07 tonight at the Sanford Center as the Beaver go for the series split.

"Hopefully tomorrow you'll see a different Bemidji State team for 60 minutes," Serratore said, "but (the Mavericks) are gonna have something to say about that."

No. 10 Minnesota State 5, Bemidji State 2

MSU 1 3 1—5

BSU 1 0 1—2

First period—1, MSU, Hookenson (unassisted), 8:34; 2, BSU, Bauman (Eichstadt), 9:56.

Second period—3, MSU, Michaelis (Scheid, Knutson), 1:13, PP; 4, MSU, Michaelis (Suess), 11:27, SH; 5, MSU, Rivera (Mackey, Jaremko), 13:56.

Third period—6, BSU, G. Fitzgerald (unassisted), 3:55; 7, MSU, Michaelis (unassisted), 18:53, EN.

Saves—BSU, Bitzer 16; MSU, LaCouvee 30.