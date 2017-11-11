Hein, Bemidji State roll past Dragons 45-14

Bemidji State improved to 6-1 in the NSIC and 8-3 overall while MSUM fell to 3-4 in the NSIC and 5-6 overall.

MSUM's Hayden Swartz caught four passes for 97 yards and one touchdown.

BSU 7 10 14 14--45

MSUM 0 0 7 7--14

BSU--Kugmeh 27 run (Aanerud kick)

BSU--Aanerud 27 FG

BSU--Anderson 2 pass from Hein (Aanerud kick)

BSU--Hein 1 pass from Lunde (Aanerud kick)

MSUM--Swartz 71 pass from Sinani (Albuquerque kick)

BSU--Van Ess 41 pass from Hein (Aanerud kick)

BSU--Van Ess 31 pass from Hein (Aanerud kick)

MSUM--Grande 22 pass from Sinani (Albuquerque kick)

BSU--Washington 18 run (Aanerud kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: BSU, Lackowski 17-76, Washington 9-69, Nomane 12-36, Kugmeh 1-27.. MSUM, Gray 9-46, Kabambi 5-14, Simons 6-6, Ricker 2-2.

PASSING: BSU, Hein 16-25-0, 245 yards; Lunde 1-1-0, 1 yard. MSUM, Sinani 10-19-2, 154 yards; Ricker 1-1-0, 7 yards.

RECEIVING: BSU, Lunde 5-76, Anderson 4-73, Van Ess 3-75, Kugmeh 3-23, Hein 1-1. MSUM, Braaten 5-35, Swartz 4-97, grande 1-22, Swafford 1-7.