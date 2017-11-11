Physical Foligno sparking Wild with big hits

Foligno skated around, searching for a way to give his team a spark. He proceeded to lay his 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame into an opposing player on three separate occasions before skating back to the bench.

"I think it lifts the guys up when I'm out there trying to set the tone," said Foligno, who finished with eight hits. "I think the guys like that and hopefully it gives the team a little spark."

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau certainly noticed that spark on the bench.

"It got the team going," Boudreau said. "He had three of those hits in his first shift last game and I could see the bench kind of perk up right off the bat. That was good."

Foligno ranked seventh in the NHL with 52 hits entering the game Saturday, Nov. 11, against the Philadelphia Flyers. He leads the Wild in that category, and actually has 28 more hits than Luke Kunin, who is second on the team.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson led the league with 66 hits entering Saturday's game.

"It's definitely huge," Nino Niederreiter said. "We have seen how physical he can be. If he plays like that, he's a big asset for our team."

Foligno said he's always been a fan of that part of the game.

"You know, when I was a little kid, and we finally started hitting, I liked it," Foligno said. "I liked when I would hit someone and the crowd would get excited.

"I think the part of the game I like the most, even more than hitting a guy, is when I hit guy and I get the puck back," Foligno added. "There's nothing better than laying a big hit that's clean and getting the puck back and going the other way. It really gives the guys on the bench a lift. I think they appreciate the physical side of it and it makes other guys play bigger as well."

As far as Foligno is concerned, there is an art to being a big hitter in the NHL. His main point: You don't have to run around trying to take someone's head off to be effective.

"You don't have to put an elbow into someone's head or anything like that," Foligno said. "You can easily have a clean body check and send a message and I think that's what I've realized."

Still, Foligno said there are times when he has to "answer the bell" because of a particular hit.

"I know that's part of it," Foligno said. "If someone wants to fight because of a hit or something that's fine. I'm not a dirty player, though. You look at my career and I've never been suspended or anything like that. I don't think I've even come close to that. There's a respect factor and I think guys on other teams realize that I'm not that type of player. When I do hit, it's hard and it's clean, and it still hurts."

Blocking shots

A stat that went under the radar in Thursday's game against the Canadiens was the fact the Wild blocked a season-high 28 shots in the win.

"It's a momentum changer for sure," Jared Spurgeon said. "You can get a little confidence from it."

"I think blocked shots are a real sign of courage to me," Boudreau added. "Everybody on the bench appreciates a teammate sacrificing himself. If we get 28 (blocked shots) in a game, we're usually going to win."

On the road again

A weeklong East Coast road trip finally comes to an end after Saturday's game.

"It's been long," Niederreiter said. "I think the toughest thing is definitely the traveling part of it. In Montreal we got in at like 1:30 a.m. In Philadelphia we got in at like 3 a.m. Things like that make it tough. It gets long. At the end of the day that's part of the road trip and we have to make the most of it."

A day off in Philadelphia might be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Wild.

"We have gotten in pretty late that last two nights," Boudreau said. "I'm obviously happy that the players got a chance to rest."