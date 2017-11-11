U-Mary fires head football coach Kotelnicki

Kotelnicki had been the head coach the past four seasons, leading the Marauders to a 5-6 record in 2014. But the program had won just one game each of the past three seasons. The Marauders lost to Minnesota Duluth on Saturday at the Bowl 62-27.

“It's a tough day,” Lennon said at the press conference. “I recruited Josh. He's a former player of mine. This is not something anybody ever looks forward to.”

Lennon, who had significant success as head coach at North Dakota, Southern Illinois and the University of Mary, will serve as the interim head coach of the football program. Asked by the whether he would consider taking the job full time he said it had crossed his mind, but is more focused on a national search.

Through a statement released by the school Kotelnicki expressed gratitude for his first head coaching opportunity. He declined further comment.

“I am grateful for the efforts of all the players, assistant coaches, and support staff that have worked here together during my tenure,” Kotelnicki said.