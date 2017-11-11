At midseason, Vikings defense good and getting better

The Vikings are No. 3 in the league in scoring defense and No. 4 in total defense. One offensive player is pretty impressed.

"The defense is playing tremendous and that's at every level,'' said running back Jerick McKinnon. "D-line. Linebackers. Secondary. I think they just do a great job of playing together. There's so many standout players on defense. You can go up and down on the defensive side.''

Minnesota's defensive players, though, seem less in awe.

Defensive end Brian Robison said the Vikings must do better in the second half of the season on first downs. Safety Harrison Smith said they must force more turnovers. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes agrees on the turnovers and says they also must stop the run better.

"I don't believe we've hit our peak,'' Rhodes said. "We still have a lot of football left.''

Still, the Vikings (6-2) have won four straight entering the Sunday, Nov. 12, game at Washington, and are giving up just 16.9 points per game. They are on target to have their best ranking in scoring defense since the 1988 team was second.

While the Vikings are fourth in total defense after being third last season, they're actually doing much better in that category. They're giving up an average of 282.1 yards per game compared to 314.9 in 2016.

"So far we've played well,'' Robison said. "But it's only the halfway point. We got to keep it going for the next eight games. ... I think we need to be a little better on first down, cut down on some of the yardage on first downs, and I think that will allow us to do a little bit more things on second and third downs.''

While Rhodes said the Vikings must "try to stop the run more,'' they have improved greatly in that category since last season. They're giving up an average of 3.5 yards per carry and 81.4 yards per game compared to 4.2 and 106.9 in 2016.

Sacks are also up. The Vikings averaged 2.6 per game last season, and this year they're at 3.0. Really helping out has been defensive end Everson Griffen, who has 10 sacks, including one in each game.

The Vikings are allowing less passing yards per game. After giving up an average of 207.9 per game in 2016, they're at 200.8 through eight games.

Forcing turnovers, though, is an area that is down. With seven interceptions and three fumble recoveries, Minnesota has an average of 1.3 takeaways per game. Last season's average was 1.7.

"You don't want to take risks and things like that, but, yeah, the more turnovers the better,'' Smith said. "It's about taking advantage of opportunities.''

The Vikings did recover two fumbles in their last game, a 33-16 win over Cleveland on Oct. 29 in London, although one was on special teams. But linebacker Anthony Barr wasn't pleased with the overall defensive effort against the winless Browns (0-8).

"We've got to keep improving,'' Barr said. "Our last game, we didn't play very well defensively. Against Cleveland, we didn't play very well in the first half.''

Barr said the Vikings are still looking to put together more complete defensive games.

If that happens, look for them to continue to climb in the defensive rankings. The Vikings haven't been No. 1 in the NFL in scoring defense since 1971 and haven't been tops in total defense since 1993. The last time they were No. 1 in both categories was 1970.