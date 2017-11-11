Vikings take 2-game cushion to Washington

"We'll just see how it goes," coach Mike Zimmer said, providing little clarity on the issue. "We'll see where we are at, where we're going. Case has done great. We'll just keep going from there and see how this thing all plays out."

Keenum has been successful, albeit unspectacular during the win streak, averaging 213.75 yards while throwing for four touchdowns total against three interceptions. Washington's Kirk Cousins completed over 66 percent of his passes for the fourth straight week in a 17-14 win over Seattle, and hopes a return to FedEx Field can provide a boost as he has thrown for 958 yards and six touchdowns in his last three home games.

Rob Kelley found the end zone twice versus the Seahawks, but his 37 yards rushing on 22 carries over the last two weeks hardly instills confidence in the running game.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (6-2): Keenum would be wise to locate Stefon Diggs, who tied a career high with 13 catches for 164 yards receiving in last season's 26-20 loss to Washington on Nov. 13. Fellow wideout Adam Thielen (team-leading 48 receptions) ranks sixth in the league with 627 yards while tight end Kyle Rudolph has found the end zone in three straight meetings with the Redskins. Running back Jerick McKinnon has provided a boon in the passing game with 20 receptions in the last four games and four overall touchdowns in that span.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (4-4): Washington's pass catchers are riddled with injuries, with tight end Jordan Reed and wideout Jamison Crowder nursing ailing hamstrings. While their availability for Sunday is in jeopardy, coach Jay Gruden expects Vernon Davis to be "fine" despite the veteran tight end sporting a misshapen right hand that has ballooned due to swelling. The 33-year-old Davis showed he had plenty of gas in the tank last week with team highs in receptions (six) and receiving yards (72), and he enters Sunday's tilt with four touchdowns in his last four encounters with the Vikings.

SERIES HISTORY: 21st regular-season meeting. Series tied, 10-10. The Vikings are 6-5 at Washington. The teams have played five postseason games, with Washington winning three. The most famous—or infamous for Vikings fans—was Washington's 17-10 victory in the NFC title game at Washington during the 1987 season. The Vikings had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but running back Darrin Nelson dropped a short pass from Wade Wilson that would have been a touchdown. The teams met last year in Washington, with the Redskins winning, 26-20.

KEYS TO THE GAME: The Vikings come off their bye week with a two-game lead in the NFC North and a returning quarterback. For the first time since dislocating his knee almost 15 months ago, Bridgewater is on the active roster.

Hitting the road against a good team with a capable quarterback, the Vikings need to flex the muscles that have made them a top-10 team running the ball and defending the run. They rank ninth in rushing (120.0) and third in run defense (81.4). Washington ranks 21st in rushing and 16th in run defense.

The Redskins, coming off a 17-14 upset win in Seattle, got a big offensive line boost this week. Left guard Shawn Lauvo, center Spencer Long and right guard Brandon Scherff all returned to practice.

"Certainly, guys are getting back in the flow," Redskins coach Jay Gruden told The Washington Post. "Now it's a matter of getting 'em back up to speed and making sure we get 'em mentally right, as well as physically. Looking a little bit better."

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

• Redskins RB Chris Thompson vs. Vikings MLB Eric Kendricks. Thompson leads the Redskins in rushing, receiving and kick returns. He's a versatile fifth-year veteran who will require special attention from the Vikings' leading tackler. Thompson is averaging 4.9 yards per carry with two rushing touchdowns. He also has 35 catches and three touchdowns in the passing game. Kendricks has 61 tackles, eighth-best in the NFC, and is becoming one of the league's better coverage guys at his position.

• Redskins LT T.J. Clemmings or Ty Nsekhe vs. Vikings DE Everson Griffen. The Redskins' left tackle situation looks a lot like the Vikings' left tackle situation last year, when injuries caused theVikings to use five players. One of them was Clemmings. He, like the others, failed and left at season's end. In Washington, the Redskins have an unstable situation in that their best player, Trent Williams, and his backup, Nsekhe, have been injured. Clemmings started last week in Seattle. If he has to start again this week, he will face Griffen, who has 10 sacks and knows every weakness that Clemmings has.

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

• Out: T Mike Remmers (concussion), G Jeremiah Sirles (knee)

• Questionable: DE Everson Griffen (foot, back), S Anthony Harris (hamstring), DE Stephen Weatherly (knee)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

• Out: DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), DT Arthur Jones (shoulder)

• Questionable: LB Zach Brown (ankle), WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), G Shawn Lauvao (stinger), C Spencer Long (knee), T Morgan Moses (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (shoulder), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), TE Niles Paul (concussion), WR Brian Quick (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring), G Brandon Scherff (knee), T Trent Williams (knee)

FAST FACTS: Vikings QB Case Keenum has three TD passes and one interception in his past two road games. ... RB Jerrick McKinnon had 122 yards from scrimmage (72 receiving) and ran for a touchdown in Week 8. He has 424 scrimmage yards and four TDs in his past four games. ... WR Adam Thielen had 98 yards receiving and a TD a week ago. ... DE Everson Griffen has a sack in each of the first eight games—the third player since 1982 to do so. He has two sacks and a fumble recovery in his past three games vs. Washington. ... LB Eric Kendricks is aiming for his third straight game with nine or more tackles. ... S Andrew Sendejo had a career-high 16 tackles against Washington Nov. 7, 2013. ... Washington QB Kirk Cousins passed for 262 yards with two TDs in the last meeting. ... RB Rob Kelley rushed for 97 yards in the last meeting. He had two rushing TDs in Week 9, his second career multi-TD game. ... RB Chris Thompson leads NFL RBs in receiving yards (453) and is second in receiving TDs (3). ... TE Vernon Davis led Washington with six receptions for 72 yards last week. He has four TD catches in his past four meetings. ... WR Josh Doctson had a career-high 59 receiving yards in Week 9. He is averaging 19.6 yards per catch in his career. ... LB Ryan Kerrigan has 4.5 sacks and an interception in his past four home games. ... LB Zach Brown leads the NFL with 86 tackles. He had 11 tackles and a sack last week. ... CB Josh Norman has two interceptions and a forced fumble in his past two games vs. NFC North teams.