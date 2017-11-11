Lingle won the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 51.72 seconds. Winjum won the 1-meter diving event with 427.85 points while sophomore teammate Isabelle Chambers placed third in the event.

Bismarck Century won the team championship with 400 points while Davies placed second with 315 points.

Fargo North senior Anna Astrup won the 100-yard butterfly championship in a time of 57.85 seconds.