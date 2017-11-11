The Bemidji State men's hockey team scored six goals, yet No. 10 Minnesota State came out with an unforgettable 8-6 win.

"That was a player's game tonight," BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. "We don't have many of those games anymore. It was a throwback game. That game was a throwback of the 80s. No question about it."

Jay Dickman and Max Coatta each finished the night with hat tricks as 11 players from each team recorded a point.

Serratore said Saturday's barnburner was among the most memorable he's ever experienced.

"This was one of those crazy games, it really was," he said. "This was not a coach's game. This was a fan's game and this was a player's game."

Coatta banged a puck in at the left post past goalie Michael Bitzer after receiving a feed from behind the net for the first goal of the game.

Dickman quickly evened the score with his wrister glove side on goalie Jason Pawloski at 3:11 of the first period.

The Beavers (4-4-2, 2-3-1-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) received five minutes to work with on their first power play when Jared Spooner was assessed a major penalty for boarding on Kyle Bauman.

Dickman used the advantage for his second goal of the night, grabbing a loose puck in front of the net for a 2-1 lead.

BSU let their brief lead slip away by conceding their second shorthanded goal of the weekend.

Marc Michaelis received a pass from Pawloski in the neutral zone and beat Bitzer on the breakaway, going five-hole for the game-tying goal at 11:44 of the first.

The Mavericks (8-3-0, 6-2-0 WCHA) scored twice in 1 minute, 27 seconds early in the second period.

Reggie Lutz broke his stick but Coatta was there to pocket the rebound while going to his knees. Brickley then made it a two-goal game with his goal stick side on Bitzer with 14:33 left.

The Beavers did not throw in the towel, however.

BSU scored three unanswered goals in under six minutes to regain a 5-4 lead.

Charlie Combs scored on a 5-on-3 advantage off a rebound at the 9:19 mark. Less than five minutes later, Mike Soucier played a puck across the slot to TJ Roo on an odd-man rush to make it 4-4 at 14:03 of the period.

Miller scored the Beavers' second odd-man rush goal in 36 seconds, going top shelf after an Ethan Somoza pass for a 5-4 lead with 5:21 left in the second. Connor LaCouvee replaced Pawloski in net after the goal.

A crazy game got even crazier in the final seconds of the period.

After BSU was called for icing, MSU won the faceoff and Brickley fired a shot that was tipped in by Zeb Knutson. The goal tied it at 5-5 with only 2.2 seconds left in the second.

"That was just indicative of this game, them scoring at the end of the period," Serratore said. "That's how crazy that whole period was. But at the end of the day, that was a tough goal. I'd rather be up going to the third, obviously."

Dickman clinched the hat trick with his goal at 3:16 of the third. The junior collected the puck in the slot and turned and fired for the go-ahead goal.

But the madness still wasn't over.

The Mavericks scored twice in 20 seconds midway through the third. Coatta earned the second hat trick of the game on his equalizer. Michaelis put MSU on top 7-6 with his second goal of the night with 9:59 left.

Jake Jaremko put the game on ice with 1:29 remaining with the final goal of the game that make it 8-6.

"This game had a mind of its own," Serratore said. "But you want to be on the winning end of this game. We're on the losing end and we got swept at home at the end of the day and that's what hurts."

The Beavers will have next weekend off to recover from Saturday night. Bemidji State will head to New Jersey for its next series against Princeton with games on Nov. 22 and Nov 24.

Despite getting swept, Serratore was proud of his team's effort.

"I am proud of our guys," he said. "We had four of our top players out of the lineup tonight and I thought our guys showed a lot of guts and a lot of toughness."

No. 10 Minnesota State 8, Bemidji State 6

MSU 2 3 3—8

BSU 2 3 1—6

First period—1, MSU, Coatta (Lutz, Jaremko), 1:13; 2, BSU, Dickman (Bauman, Billett), 2:11; 3, BSU, Dickman (Brady, G. Fitzgerald), 10:28, PP; 4, MSU, Michaelis (Pawloski), 11:44, SH.

Second period—5, MSU, Coatta (Lutz, Brickley), 4:00; 6, MSU, Brickley (Duehr, Suess), 5:27; 7, BSU, Combs (Brady, Bauman), 9:19, PP; 8, BSU, Roo (Soucier), 14:03; 9, BSU, Miller (Somoza), 14:39; 10, MSU, Knutson (Brickley, Suess), 19:58.

Third period—11, BSU, Dickman (Muck, Bauman), 3:16; 12, MSU, Coatta (Tuomie, Hookenson), 9:41; 13, MSU, Michaelis (Knutson, Suess), 10:01; 14, MSU, Jaremko (Michaelis), 18:31.

Saves—BSU, Bitzer 28; MSU, Pawloski 17, LaCouvee 7.