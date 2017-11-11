MILLER: Colton Poolman making a name for himself at UND

"That was tough," Colton said. "I just kind of put my head down and laughed a little bit. It was kind of funny."

Living in the shadows of an NHL defenseman brother can be rough, but Colton's making a name for himself in Grand Forks this season.

He had a goal and an assist against Miami in the series finale and was a steady force on the blue line for the Fighting Hawks.

"He's great," UND's Shane Gersich said. "He scored a nice goal tonight, but people don't realize he had a few really nice blocked shots. We need him to have big nights every night, and he's been doing that for us."

Colton might not have the 6-foot-4, obvious pro size his brother does, but he's proven himself at every level.

In 2014, as a senior at East Grand Forks Senior High School, Poolman led the Green Wave to the 2014 Minnesota state Class A championship.

He then went to the Penticton Vees of the BCHL, where he was an assistant captain and scored 40 points in 57 games.

The sophomore defenseman had a strong freshman year at UND, too. He tied for fourth among NCHC rookie defenseman in points (12) and ranked fifth in assists (10) and plus/minus (plus five).

He's built on that strong start to his college career in Year 2.

"He was outstanding," UND coach Brad Berry said. "He's one guy who does all the right things. Some nights he doesn't look flashy, but he gets the job done. Tonight was a key goal. That sparked us and got us going. He plays heavy minutes, all the situations, and he's a guy you can rely on."