That's where the festivities ended, however, as Western Michigan crashed the party at Amsoil Arena hard with a 5-0 victory to deny UMD an NCHC series sweep and the happiest of returns to Duluth for Giles, who is entering his 19th season as head coach of the Edina (Minn.) High School boys hockey program.

Sophomore goaltender Ben Blacker made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career. His 18th-ranked Broncos (5-4-1 overall, 3-1 NCHC) scored two goals less than a minute apart early in the second period and then picked up a third goal via a controversial video review before the intermission to take a 3-0 lead into the third.

Sophomore defenseman Luke Bafia scored the Broncos first goal of the weekend — and his first goal of the season — 69 seconds into the second with both sides down a skater. Bafia was the beneficiary of a rebound that bounced from one side of the crease to the other and his shot got to the goal line before UMD goaltender Hunter Shepard could get across in time.

Freshman center Austin Rueschhoff made it 2-0 Broncos 58 seconds after Bafia scored and seven seconds after UMD got back to full strength from an instigator penalty assessed to senior forward Avery Peterson at the end of the first period.

The third Western Michigan goal of the period, scored by freshman center Paul Washe, was originally waived off quickly and vigorously by the NCHC officiating crew due to the fact that there was one Bronco in the crease and another crashing into Shepard as the puck cross the goal line.

After a brief huddle, the officials went to review the tape and after a lengthy look, they change their mind, awarding to goal to Western.

The Bulldogs had plenty of their own chances to get on the scoreboard in the second period, possibly more than Western.

Looking at some open twine, shots by sophomore wing Riley Tufte and junior wing Parker Mackay missed their mark by a half inch or less. Then on a power play late in the second, UMD found the post and crossbar.

Peterson's instigator penalty at the end of the first period came during a scuffle involving him and Broncos junior center Colt Conrad. Both received facemasking majors — but were not ejected — with Conrad ripping Peterson's cage free.

The scuffle started when UMD senior captain and wing Karson Kuhlman fired a shot on goal as the horn sounded, something the Broncos appeared to take exception with. UMD was on the power play at the time.

The Bulldogs finished the night 0-for-5 on the power play after going 1-for-6 the night before in a 3-0 win. Shepard, who made 22 saves Friday in the shutout, stopped 15 shots Saturday.

• Bulldogs freshman defenseman Dylan Samberg currently wears No. 4 for the Bulldogs. He can retain it as long as he is at UMD and will be the last Bulldog to wear the number.