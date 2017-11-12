NDSU, now 18-8 overall and 9-5 in the Summit, was led by Erika Gelzinyte who had a career-high 18 kills with a hitting percentage of .347. McKenzie Burke added 12 kills for the Bison.

Mikaela Purnell had a career-high 36 digs, her third straight match with 30-plus digs and the ninth in her career. Brianna Rasmusson had 38 assists with 14 digs, 7 kills, 6 blocks and two service aces.

The Bison is the No. 4 seed tournament for the Summit League Tournament that will be held in Denver. The Bison will play Omaha in a 4 p.m. match on Friday. The winner will play No. 1 seed and host Denver on Saturday.