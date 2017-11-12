The Division III Football Committee announced its tournament field on Sunday, but it did not include Concordia which finished its season Saturday with a 10-3 loss at St. John's and an 8-2 overall record.

Teams from 25 conferences received automatic-qualifying berths—including St. Thomas which won the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship. Two berths were reserved for independents or teams that are members of a conference that do not receive automatic qualification.

The remaining five berths were awarded to teams from either automatic qualifying conferences that did not win an automatic berth, the remaining true independent teams or teams in non-automatic qualifying conferences. St. John's, the second-place team from the MIAC, was among the final five selections.

The Division III playoffs begin Saturday.