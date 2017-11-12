Kenseth nabs first NASCAR win, Keselowski advances

Kenseth took his final lead of the race with a pass of Chase Elliott with nine laps remaining in his penultimate race with Joe Gibbs Racing and won the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway.

Elliott held off Martin Truex Jr. to take the runner-up spot, but it wasn't enough to advance to the Championship Four of the playoffs next Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Truex finished third, Erik Jones was fourth and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five.

Brad Keselowski struggled through most of the race but headed into Phoenix with enough of a point cushion to join already-clinched drivers Harvick, Truex and Kyle Busch in the Championship Four.

Kenseth first led when he got off pit road ahead of Denny Hamlin during a lap 228 caution. Hamlin hesitated pulling out of his pit stop, not getting a signal when pit service was completed.

After dominating the race to that point, Hamlin retired from the race in the final 50 laps after contact with Elliott gave him a tire rub that led to a blown tires, sending his car hard into the wall. As a result, Hamlin, like Elliott, was eliminated from the playoffs.

Kenseth continued to lead until Elliott was able to pass him with 28 laps remaining.

Kyle Larson and Hamlin were stage winners in the first 150 laps of the race, with Larson taking the first 75-lap stage and Hamlin the second.

Hamlin got out of the pits first to take the lead at the start of the second stage and maintained his advantage throughout the stage. He also led more than half of the opening stage.

After pole-sitter Ryan Blaney and Elliott led laps early, Hamlin took the lead on Lap 26 but lost that lead to Larson on Lap 68.

Not long after winning the opening stage, Larson wound up in the garage, retired from the race because of an engine issue.

Championship contender Jimmie Johnson's chances of an eighth Cup Series title ended with a right-front tire problem that sent him into the wall with one lap remaining in the second stage.

Needing a win to advance to the Championship Four at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 19, Hamlin took his car to the garage.

The fourth driver eliminated from the playoffs was Blaney.

NOTES: Ryan Blaney dominated the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix International Raceway on Saturday, leading 147 of 200 laps, winning two stages and finishing second. ... Kevin Harvick is the winningest driver at Phoenix with eight victories, including four straight between 2013 and 2015. His most recent win at PIR came in March 2016. ... Joey Logano won last year's Can-Am 500. ... Ryan Newman won the most recent race at Phoenix in March 2017.