Lynch, fans don't want refs calling foul

About 20 percent of the time, he estimated, fans congratulated him on his 114 blocked shots last season, a Gophers men's basketball record. Occasionally, too, the message was a simple good luck for a Gophers season that continues Monday with their second game, a visit to Providence.

But the rest of the time?

"It's just people telling me to stay out of foul trouble," Lynch said. "I'll just be in Trader Joe's getting some food and some guy will come up and be like, 'Don't foul so much this year.' I already know I'm not supposed to foul, and I'll make sure I work on not fouling. I feel like this is the year I figure it out."

For all of Lynch's success in his first year at the U after transferring from Illinois State, his penchant for minute-limiting fouls drew plenty of attention.

Lynch, now a senior, fouled out eight times last season. He fouled out in half of the Gophers' eight regular-season losses.

"As much as he wants to say he's getting fouls because of shot blocks, I don't think that's where the bulk of his fouls come from," coach Richard Pitino said. "The bulk are when he gets tired and a little bit undisciplined. I think if he does that, he'll cut down on the other things."

In the Gophers' season-opening win over USC Upstate on Friday, Lynch picked up only one foul, while notching 15 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.

While Lynch is likely the best shot blocker in the Big Ten — if not throughout college basketball — the Edina native needs to learn when to go for the blocks and when to play looser defense, Pitino said.

"I think that Reggie is an elite shot blocker — as good as anyone out there," Pitino said "But I think there's improvement (needed) with other things. I always equate him to a great home run hitter. We don't always need you to be Barry Bonds. We need you to put the ball in play sometimes. You're not always going to get a shot block, but I think his rebounding has greatly improved and his pick and roll defense has improved and his running of the court has too. If he can focus on other things beside blocking shots, I think he can play in the NBA."

Lynch's ability to avoid foul trouble and remain in the game became even more important to the Gophers after backup center Eric Curry, a freshman last season, tore his ACL in the offseason and will miss this campaign.

"It's very tough because I've always been a good shot blocker and it's a mind-set that I have that I can block shots really well," Lynch said. "It's going to be tough to change the mind-set to not go for certain blocks because you might get a foul. At the same time, my blocks and contests do help the team in a great way, so it's really just about being smart and limiting the bad fouls — the clear smacks on the arm and the moving screens. Limit those and maybe I can have more wiggle room to go for blocks."

Lynch averaged 3.5 blocks per game as a junior last season. His 11 blocks against Penn State were the second-most in school history — and created more chatter around town about his blocks.

"Everyone is going to be expecting me to beat 11 now," Lynch said. "I think it'll happen, but I'm not going to think about it too much."