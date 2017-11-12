It started with coach Bruce Boudreau putting his team through a lengthy 45-minute skate during their Tuesday, Nov. 7, practice that featured players gasping for air by the end of it.

"It was a scheduled optional (practice)," Boudreau said. "It was easy to cancel that and make it a (hard) practice. ... I talked to the leaders on the team, and they thought it was needed."

"It was exactly what we needed," added Jason Zucker, who has scored the team's past six goals. "We didn't get (bag skated) with no pucks. It was just a battle practice, and that was huge for us. I remember talking to (Tyler) Ennis when we got off the ice in the room and it was like, 'Yeah, that was good. We really needed that.' I thought that was good for us, and I think honestly it turned our battle level around a bit and got us moving in the right direction."

In the aftermath, the Wild poured in a solid effort in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. "If we keep doing those positive things, things will eventually turn around," Boudreau said after that loss. "It always does."

Sure enough, it was an even better effort from the Wild Thursday, Nov. 9, in their 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens and finally one of their cleanest games of the season in their 1-0 win Saturday, Nov. 11, over the Philadelphia Flyers.

"We all kind of had a good look in the mirror and wanted to come out and have better games," Zucker said. "We did that in Toronto and didn't get the result we wanted and stuck with it. It was good to get that win in Montreal and carry that into (a win in Philadelphia)."

With that two-game winning streak, the Wild improve to 7-7-2 (16 points) on the season, and although they're still in last place in the Central Division, they aren't far off last season's record-setting pace.

Just look at the splits.

Through 16 games last season, the Wild were 9-6-1 (19 points) with 42 goals scored, 29 goals allowed, a power-play unit converting at 13 percent (6 for 47), and a penalty-kill unit killing at 88 percent (44 for 50).

Through 16 games this season, the Wild are 7-7-2 (16 points) with 46 goals scored, 44 goals allowed, a power-play unit converting at 16 percent (8 for 50) and a penalty-kill unit killing at 84 percent (49 for 58).

Honestly, the Wild were an average team last season until getting extremely hot December. In fact, the season didn't turn until an embarrassing 5-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 29, 2017. In that game, the Wild lazily let a two-goal lead slip away against one of the worst teams in the league and Boudreau followed it up by skating his team into the ground ahead of the team's next game. After that, the Wild lost to the Calgary Flames in a shootout despite a solid effort and then proceeded to rattle off 12 straight wins.

A terrible game. A hard practice. A better game.

Does that sound familiar?

Although this certainly doesn't mean the Wild are about to rattle off 12 straight wins, the point is they were in a similar situation last season and it ended up working out pretty well.

Most coaches agree that NHL teams are what they are by Thanksgiving. That's coming up in about two weeks.

Let's check back in then.